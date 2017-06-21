Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 23)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2rxYB5K .

Leucadia Music Festival

Mattson 2, Peter Prague Group, Trouble in the Wing and other musical artists will perform at Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N Coast Highway 101, on June 24 from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2stOjYv .

Afro-Brazilian Dance

This class for people 14 and up will take place on Fridays from June 30 through July 28 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive.

Cost is $77.50 to $87.50.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rAvgaL .

Family Fun Night

Every Thursday through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy outdoor fun in Hamilton Children’s Garden at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Kid-friendly live entertainment will be provided from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rtHTYp.

Summer reading event: Free Spirit the Clown

This fun performance for kids will utilize props, bubbles and loads of good cheer on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

Admission to the event is free.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Chofit Group of Hadassah

Please join the Chofit Group of Hadassah for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2018, from 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM at Seacrest Village, 211 Saxony Road (north end), Encinitas. The speaker is Suzanne Szames, whose mother and father were child survivors of the Holocaust. Her mission is to give testimony for those who no longer can. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. Please RSVP to hadassahchofit@gmail. com or call 619-630-9186.

Switchfoot Bro-Am

The annual free concert and event led by Switchfoot will include surfing and music to raise awareness and funds for kids in need on June 24 at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street.

Surf contests will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and bands will perform from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solana Center will also teach people how to manage their waste and keep beaches healthy at the event.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2s5PDjF .

San Dieguito boys water polo fundraiser at Chipotle

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team is having a fundraiser Wednesday, June 28 from 11:30am to 7:30pm at the Encinitas Chipotle, 268 North El Camino Real.

Tell the cashier you are supporting the cause, and Chipotle will donate 50% of the proceeds to the team.

Bead Embroidery Bezeling

Betty Cox will lead this class to teach participants how to create a pendant or bracelet on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 S Coast Highway 101.

The cost is $65.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2t6I22G.

Fairy Festival

Children and parents are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, visit our official Fairy Princesses Violette, Juniper and Blue Bell in an enchanted garden for a photo op, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy themed crafts.

Children can assemble their own flower fairy doll and fairy baby, and can build a house from natural material and an enchanted swing for their fairy doll, or decorate a coconut shell cradle for the baby. Furthermore, children may paint a wooden treasure chest or ceramic castle, build their own magic wand and assemble a fairy dust necklace.

Adults are asked not to dress up for the festival. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2s1hPW6

Families Make History: Art Rocks!

The San Dieguito Heritage museum every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the month of June will present a free class where participants can paint and decorate small rocks, gathered from local beaches. The classes will take place at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4 as part of the national Blue Star Museum Program.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Movie Time: Saturday Summer Surf Film

The staff at the Cardiff Library will present a feature surf film on the library's big screen on June 24 at 2 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Classical Indian Music Concert

Deobrat Mishra will play sitar and vocals with Prashant Mishra on tablas during this performance at Soul of Yoga, 627 Encinitas Boulevard, on June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit http://bit.ly/2rlhxoS .

Coastal Communities Concert Band

This concert will celebrate all things British with music from James Bond movies, the William Byrd Suite, Irish Washerwoman, British Eighth March and more at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive in Carlsbad, on June 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 to $15.

For more information, call 760-436-6137.

