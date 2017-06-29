Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 30)

Kevin Rones at Cardiff Library

The Friends of Cardiff Library presents Kevin Rones, who will play and explore the connection between stories and music on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

SD Botanic Garden 4th of July Parade

The San Diego Botanic Garden will hold its annual 4th of July Parade through the Garden. Bring decorated strollers and wagons (no bikes please) and wear red, white and blue. Participants will meet at Seeds of Wonder at 10 a.m. and parade will start at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024. Visit www.sdbgarden.org

Movie Time: Saturday Summer Surf Film

The staff at the Cardiff Library will present a feature surf film on the library’s big screen on July 1 at 2 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

West African Dance

Kara Mack will lead this high-energy class accompanied by live percussion on June 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. Admission is $15 to $25.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Cardiff State Beach clean-up July 5

The Cardiff Soul Council will present a beach clean-up July 5 at 8 a.m. at Cardiff State Beach.

Participants are asked to meet at the north end of the Cardiff Campground on the beach.

After a bag of trash is collected, volunteers will be treated to a fresh Mexican breakfast, free t-shirt (designed by Kevin Anderson) for the first 100 people, and Marvin the Balloonman.

For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2tCL133.

Farm Volunteer Days on Sundays

Every Sunday in July from 2 to 4 p.m., people are invited to help plant, weed and keep the Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, looking beautiful. On Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m., people can help harvest for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry.

For more information about this free event, visit www.facebook.com/coastalrootsfarm.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: Tom Curren

The rock musician Tom Curren will hold a free concert July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. The event will also include hands-on exhibits, demos and free goodies. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs. Dogs and alcohol are not allowed.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2tKMK5K.

Bollywood Dancing Sundays in July

Every Sunday in July, learn this fusion of Indian and Western dance styles at 1465 Encinitas Blvd., Suite A102. All levels are welcome: 3 to 4 p.m. adult Bollywood dancercise; 4 to 5 p.m. junior kids Bollywood dance; and 5 to 6 p.m. senior kids Bollywood dance. Cost is $60 total for four classes.

For more information, call 215-327-8691.

Car seat safety checks

Free car seat safety checks will be available July 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Encinitas Community Center parking lot, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2sQEzbC.

NC Rep to present ‘At This Evening’s Performance’

North Coast Repertory Theatre closes Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of At This Evening’s Performance, an uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe appearing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. This laugh-a-minute farce will have audiences reveling in the merriment.

At This Evening’s Performance previews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 21, with the cast and artistic director. Visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.

CPR Class

The Encinitas Fire Department is offering CPR classes between 5 to 9 p.m. on July 3 at Fire Station #5, 540 Balour Drive. The classes, which are offered to Encinitas residents 11 years of age and older, cost $8 cash to cover the cost of the CPR certification card.

To register, e-mail firesvcs@encinitasca.gov.

‘Best in the West’ by North Coast Symphony Orchestra

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Best in the West” on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas, at the corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour Drive.

Besides selections from Copland’s “Rodeo,” and several other western-themed pieces, the concert features movie medleys from, “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen” and others. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opened June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at www.sdfair.com