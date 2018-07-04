Encinitas events this week (July 6)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2KK3X8p.

Artful Recipes of Life

An eight-week expressive arts workshop series open to all patients, facilitated by Alessandra Colfi, PhD. Personalize and decorate a ‘Treasure Box’ and create mixed-media cards as personal expressions by adding simple drawing, painting, writing, stamping, collage and decoupage with your pictures, found images, quotes and objects to help you express your thoughts. Registration required. Class takes place on Fridays from July 6 to Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road. For more information, email Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com.

Tai Chi

Master Richard Hsu will guide the class through a session of exercises that will rejuvenate your body’s internal energy, achieving better blood circulation and reducing mental stress on July 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u0GCbi.

Half-price book sale

Thousands of books will be mostly priced from 25 cents to $1 at a book sale at the Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDs will be 25 cents. Most DVDs will be $1. Members of EFL get to shop early, from 9 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MMK4hd.

Healing arts class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills and improve eye/hand coordination on July 7 at 11 a.m. and on July 10 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital in the Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Enjoy the warmth and support of the facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Families Make History: Uncle Sam Hat

Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every weekend for arts, crafts and a sing-along. July features fireworks/flag inspired patriotic painting of paper bags to create an Uncle Sam hat. This fun make and take project will inspire creativity in you and your family. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday in July from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit www.sdheritage.org

Science-ing with the LXS: Animal Survival

Learn how adaptation, migration, hibernation metabolism, temperature, and survival are used by animals to survive on July 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u0GCbi.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) teaches theatre, dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults with autism every Saturday in July from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are welcome. Pacthouse Players will perform Beyond Bullying in July. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2z9UdTw.

Pet Faire

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, with adoptable pets to make your life better on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not looking to adopt? Bring your furry family for a day of animal-related activities, contests and vendors plus food and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2lPHFab.

Public Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at the Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, as you enjoy a gentle walk through the ever-evolving, beautiful and diverse vegetable, herb and flower gardens on July 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please wear close-toed shoes and a sunhat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u3ecgC.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: RGB, Mountain and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2MI1k7w.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: Betamaxx

With their authentic ‘80s live music experience, this 7-piece group delivers a non-stop, nostalgia-filled, rock concert that keeps you dancing from beginning to end. On the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach, bring blankets or beach chairs. No dogs or alcohol. Info (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts Dept.)

Sunday, July 15, 3-5 p.m. Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. 760-633-2740 or visit bit.ly/2tZTazs

Workshop: Increase Your Financial Literacy Using Numbers to Tell a Story

Financial statements use numbers to tell the story of an organization - if you know how to read them. Learn how to pull a narrative out of your organization’s financial reports and make sense of income statements and balance sheets. Wednesday, July 11, 9-10:30 a.m. The Hive at Leichtag Commons, Barn 2, 441 Saxony Road. Visit bit.ly/2tPG3Sa

Open Mic

Open Mic Night: The new open mic event features local singer songwriters in performance and is hosted by Semisi Ma’u from the band Fula Bula. Every Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Hwy 101. Free. www.fulabula.com

Summer Open Mic: Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on piano. Wednesdays, through Aug. 29, 6:30-8 p.m. Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive. Free. Email: revmarcia@yahoo.com

Second Wednesday Concert Series: Saxations

The Saxations are a San Diego-based all-girl saxophone quartet performing popular music, smooth jazz, jazz, funk. soul and blues. These four women bring to the stage a powerful and high energy show, delightfully entertaining. (Friends of the Cardiff Library). Wednesday, June 11, 7-8 p.m. Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Free. www.saxations.com/about2-cpag

Thursday Family Fun Night

Families are invited to pack up the kids and enjoy some outdoor fun. Live, kid-friendly entertainment is provided each Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. in our Ocean View/Blue Lot. This week, enjoy a performance by Twinkle and Friends.