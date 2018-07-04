Encinitas events this week (July 6)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2KK3X8p.
Artful Recipes of Life
An eight-week expressive arts workshop series open to all patients, facilitated by Alessandra Colfi, PhD. Personalize and decorate a ‘Treasure Box’ and create mixed-media cards as personal expressions by adding simple drawing, painting, writing, stamping, collage and decoupage with your pictures, found images, quotes and objects to help you express your thoughts. Registration required. Class takes place on Fridays from July 6 to Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road. For more information, email Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com.
Tai Chi
Master Richard Hsu will guide the class through a session of exercises that will rejuvenate your body’s internal energy, achieving better blood circulation and reducing mental stress on July 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u0GCbi.
Half-price book sale
Thousands of books will be mostly priced from 25 cents to $1 at a book sale at the Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDs will be 25 cents. Most DVDs will be $1. Members of EFL get to shop early, from 9 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MMK4hd.
Healing arts class
For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills and improve eye/hand coordination on July 7 at 11 a.m. and on July 10 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital in the Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Enjoy the warmth and support of the facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.
Families Make History: Uncle Sam Hat
Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every weekend for arts, crafts and a sing-along. July features fireworks/flag inspired patriotic painting of paper bags to create an Uncle Sam hat. This fun make and take project will inspire creativity in you and your family. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday in July from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit www.sdheritage.org
Science-ing with the LXS: Animal Survival
Learn how adaptation, migration, hibernation metabolism, temperature, and survival are used by animals to survive on July 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u0GCbi.
Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism
Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) teaches theatre, dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults with autism every Saturday in July from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are welcome. Pacthouse Players will perform Beyond Bullying in July. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2z9UdTw.
Pet Faire
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, with adoptable pets to make your life better on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not looking to adopt? Bring your furry family for a day of animal-related activities, contests and vendors plus food and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2lPHFab.
Public Farm Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at the Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, as you enjoy a gentle walk through the ever-evolving, beautiful and diverse vegetable, herb and flower gardens on July 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please wear close-toed shoes and a sunhat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2u3ecgC.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: RGB, Mountain and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2MI1k7w.
Summer Concerts by the Sea: Betamaxx
With their authentic ‘80s live music experience, this 7-piece group delivers a non-stop, nostalgia-filled, rock concert that keeps you dancing from beginning to end. On the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach, bring blankets or beach chairs. No dogs or alcohol. Info (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts Dept.)
Sunday, July 15, 3-5 p.m. Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. 760-633-2740 or visit bit.ly/2tZTazs
Workshop: Increase Your Financial Literacy Using Numbers to Tell a Story
Financial statements use numbers to tell the story of an organization - if you know how to read them. Learn how to pull a narrative out of your organization’s financial reports and make sense of income statements and balance sheets. Wednesday, July 11, 9-10:30 a.m. The Hive at Leichtag Commons, Barn 2, 441 Saxony Road. Visit bit.ly/2tPG3Sa
Open Mic
Open Mic Night: The new open mic event features local singer songwriters in performance and is hosted by Semisi Ma’u from the band Fula Bula. Every Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Hwy 101. Free. www.fulabula.com
Summer Open Mic: Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on piano. Wednesdays, through Aug. 29, 6:30-8 p.m. Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive. Free. Email: revmarcia@yahoo.com
Second Wednesday Concert Series: Saxations
The Saxations are a San Diego-based all-girl saxophone quartet performing popular music, smooth jazz, jazz, funk. soul and blues. These four women bring to the stage a powerful and high energy show, delightfully entertaining. (Friends of the Cardiff Library). Wednesday, June 11, 7-8 p.m. Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Free. www.saxations.com/about2-cpag
Thursday Family Fun Night
Families are invited to pack up the kids and enjoy some outdoor fun. Live, kid-friendly entertainment is provided each Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. in our Ocean View/Blue Lot. This week, enjoy a performance by Twinkle and Friends.
Thursday, July 12, 4:30-8 p.m.. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Dr. Free w/ pd. admission/membership. www.sdbgarden.org/thursnight.htm
iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi I
Week two of the iPalpiti Festival features 7 instrumental soloists in 4 different concerts. July 12, the international music festival features award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Germany, Russia, Korea and USA. They will show their virtuosity in solos and duets by Schumann, Bach, Kreisler, Falla, Reger, Paganini and others. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)
Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. reception on the patio, 7:30 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. Information: 760-633-2746. www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018
Italian Film Festival: My Country
Luciano “Lucky” De Luca, a young Italian-American, lives a quiet middle-class life in Chicago with his ailing immigrant father, Vincenzo. When Vincenzo confides about a past indiscretion, a son he fathered during his service in the Italian army, Lucky decides he’ll travel to Rome to find the boy. Audience Q/A with the film’s director afterward.
Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101. $12, $8 (cash only). Visit bit.ly/2MHrI1j
The Great Outdoors Shabbat
Join The Hive and Coastal Roots Farm along with your friends and family for a picnic-style Shabbat. Bring a dinner, beverage, picnic blankets/chairs, and welcome Shabbat with a beautiful sunset in the great outdoors.
Friday, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Leichtag Commons Farm House Lawn, 441 Saxony Road. Free. Visit bit.ly/2MIOV30
Lux Reception and Artist Talk: Dave Persué
Book signing, live music, drinks, light hors d’oeuvres, and an engaging artist discussion in the garden. Emerging from the graffiti tradition, San Diego artist Dave Persue has innovated his style to intersect street and gallery aesthetics. He has an energetic, illustrative style, with great technical ability. In the late 80’s, he found himself irresistibly drawn to the world of graffiti.
Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m. Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Members free, guests $10. Visit www.luxartinstitute.org
iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi II
“His dazzling finger work, musicality, pizzicato and incredible cadenzas evoked the wizardry of Paganini.” Brooklyn Eagle
Tonight, the international music festival features award-winning young musicians from Italy. Duo de Acaniis, brother and sister Davide on violin and Sarah on piano, will show their virtuosity in music by Schubert, Janácek, and other works announced from the stage. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)
Friday, July 13, 7 p.m. reception on the patio, 7:30 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. 760-633-2746. www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018
West African Dance
Led by Los Angeles performer, Daunte Fyall teaching the energetic moves from Guinea, Senegal and Mali. Live drumming accompanies class. Be prepared for a high-energy class accompanied by live percussion.
Friday, June 13 and 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. $15. 760-402-7229.
Park Dale Players: It Happened In The Hood!
Don’t miss this hip-hopping musical about how a ragtag group of friends fight back against the evil Mr. Guy Jantic who wants to turn their neighborhood into a parking lot.
Friday & Sat, July 13, 14, 27 & 28, 7 p.m. Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, 8000 Calle Acervo. $4. 760-672-3581. www.theparkdaleplayers.com
Create Your Own Talisman with Ellen Speert
Be empowered as you follow the path of the hero’s journey in creating your own mythic adventure. Through story telling, labyrinth walking, and art, we will conjure up unique creatures using wood, feathers, sea shells, beads, and other natural treasures. 7 CEUs. Saturday, July 14. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. $95. bit.ly/2MICjca
Skate Rising
For girls, ages 4-18. Take part in a skate clinic and feel inspired and empowered. Learn about a need in the community and address the need through a community service project: bring sock donations for the homeless. Saturday, July 14, 9-11 a.m. Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Free. bit.ly/2KD6bpN
iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi III
Tonight, the international music festival features award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Russia and Korea. They will show their virtuosity in trios and quartets by Brahms and Auerbach. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)
Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. reception on the patio, 7:30 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. 760-633-2746. www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018
iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi IV
Today, the international music festival concludes with award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Germany, Russia, Korea and USA. They will show their virtuosity in quintets by Dvorák and Ripper. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)
Sunday, July 15, 11:30 a.m. reception on the patio, 12 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. 760-633-2746. www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018
Flicks at the Fountain
The Carlsbad Village Association will host its annual Flicks at the Fountain, a weekly series of family-fun films at Carlsbad Village’s prominent fountain at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue. The free movies made their big screen debut on July 5 at dusk, or around 8 p.m., and continue each Thursday evening until Aug. 9. Seating begins at 6 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/flicksatthefountain
The Concert That Never Was
Sharon Owens and Sebastian Anzaldo, two of the most impressive celebrity impersonators in the business, travel the world performing their uncanny tribute to the two famous singers, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. They will perform on July 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad.
They perform favorite tunes such as: Barbra Streisand’s “On a Clear Day,” “Somewhere,” and “Hello Dolly,” and Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York.” This is your chance to see the two most famous vocalists of all time in one place, and at the same time, along with the Coastal Cities Jazz Band. For more information, visit www.3c.org
Mobile blood drive
Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will hold a mobile blood drive Tuesday, July 10, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at 200 Saxony Rd., Encinitas, 92024 - parking lot. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors must be 17 and older (age 16 requires a parental consent), 114 pounds and in good health.
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.
Adult auditions for ‘Death by Dessert’
The Village Church Community Theater announces auditions for “Death by Dessert” by Nathan Hartswick (a comedy mystery dinner theater). Parts needed are for men and women adult roles, ages 18 and up. Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. Performance dates are Sept. 21, 22, 23.
For audition details and appointment: Email amyz@villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, x110. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit villagechurch
Seashore Splash at Birdwing Open Air Classroom
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Life is tough in the tidepools. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores.
With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home. After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 4-mile hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.
Space is limited to 50 people. This event is free and generously underwritten by the Solana Beach Fund at Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E.