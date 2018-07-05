Encinitas Crime Report (June 25 to July 1)

July 1

• Residential burglary - 400 block Brighton Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 12:43 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 700 block Neptune Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 12:18 a.m.

June 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Crestview Drive/Lake Drive, 8:31 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2100 block Willowspring Court, 4 p.m.

June 29

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 19900 block Fortuna Del Este, 9:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 7:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor violate civil rights: cause minor injury - 1500 block Clifftop Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 0 E block D Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1100 block Bonita Drive, 3:45 a.m.

June 28

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 block Requeza Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Calle Magdalena Encinitas Boulevard, 12:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 900 S block 101, 11:30 a.m.

June 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:52 p.m.

June 26

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury - 800 block South Vulcan Avenue, 10:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2100 block Orinda Drive, 4:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1400 S block 101. 1:13 p.m.

June 25

• Residential burglary - 1800 block Hill Top Lane, 9:03 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 200 N block El Camino Real, 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 3600 block Manchester Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1100 block Glen Ellen Place, 8:25 a.m.