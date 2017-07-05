Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (July 7)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2t9zM2h

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4 as part of the national Blue Star Museum Program.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024. Learn about SB 562, The Healthy California Act; a proposal to bring universal health care to California. The guest speaker will be California State Senator Toni Atkins, the bill’s co-sponsor. Janet Meredith will also speak on health policy work and SB 562.

Exhibit tours: Jorge Pardo

The Lux Art Institute presents afternoon tours of the artist's exhibit on Saturdays in July at noon at 1550 S. El Camino Real.

Admission is $5.

For more information, call 760-436-6611.

Families Make History: No-sew Pet Beds

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents free classes on July 8 and 9 from noon to 4 p.m. for participants to make no-sew pet beds that will be donated to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society at their pet adoption event on July 9.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Happily Ever After Dog Adoption and Pet Faire

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will match shelter dogs with their forever homes on July 9 from noon to 3 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

The free event also includes pet-friendly vendors, services, kids crafts, face painting, raffles, food trucks and Danny Dog.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ta2L7Q

Passion Colors Everything art show

Virginia Ann Holt and Grace Swanson team up to display hand painted silks and gourd art in the six lighted cubes in the foyer of the Encinitas Library.

The title of their show, “Passion Colors Everything”, describes the big, bold botanicals painted on sensuous silks by Virginia and the brightly colored, carved, and burned gourd art by Grace Swanson.

The show runs from June 27 through Aug. 7. The public is invited to a reception by the artists on Saturday, July 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit www.encinitasca.gov/VisualArt

Family Day on the Farm

Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, presents a family-friendly morning of activities, including seeding, transplanting, composting and harvesting on July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants are encouraged to wear layers and bring sun hats, sunscreen and water.

For more information about this free event and to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2sjdDgM

Coastal Roots Farm Tour

People can get a behind-the-scenes look at the farm's production methods and its innovative technology on July 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 441 Saxony Road.

Participants are suggested to donate $10.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2tEKvUy

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Paris Can Wait, Alien Covenant and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.