Encinitas events this week (July 20)

Insect Festival

This one-of-a-kind festival on July 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages featuring thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JvrlVJ.

Community Habitat Restoration Event

Volunteers are invited to a nature workout with the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy team on July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. Help remove invasive plants to enhance habitats for animals and birds, and which aids the expansion of native plants whose roots hold down soils. The location of the event will be given upon registration confirmation. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2L1FyiC.

Families Make History: Uncle Sam Hat

Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, for arts, crafts and sing-alongs. July features fireworks/flag inspired patriotic painting of paper bags to create an Uncle Sam hat. This fun make and take project will inspire creativity in you and your family. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uHEaqy.

Class: Reiki Technique

Learn about the hands-on activity that promotes stress reduction, relaxation, and helps create balance and healing on July 21 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Led by Marcela Alva, who will explain the body's energy centers, or "Chakras," to help better understand how healing works. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zP2T1Q.

Ikebana Class with Mitsuko Takeya

Ikebana emphasizes other areas of the plant, such as its stems and leaves, creating works of art. See how these beautiful and thoughtful arrangements are designed and created at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a raffle ticket and chance to take one of these beautiful arrangements home. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NkWVHQ.

Concert: Give My Regards to Broadway

North Coast Symphony presents "Give My Regards to Broadway," featuring famous tunes from My Fair Lady, Porgy and Bess, West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and more with soprano soloist Malesha Taylor and the Villa Musica Chorus on July 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2msbGwZ.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: North of Nightfall, Mountain and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For showtimes and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LgckvM.

Mobile blood drive

Saint John's Catholic Church will host a mobile blood drive on July 25, July 26 and July 27 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day at 1001 Encinitas Boulevard. Donors must be at least 17 years old, a minimum of 114 pounds and in good health. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-469-7322 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Free art/creativity for adults

Linda Luisi will host free art/creativity workshops for adults, beginning August 16 at the Buena Vista Lagoon Audubon Center, 2202 South Coast Highway in Oceanside. Beginners are welcome, and intermediate artists are encouraged to attend to improve skills. Other classes take place Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. Space is limited; advanced registration is required by calling 760-439-2473. For more information, visit www.lindaluisi.com.