Encinitas events this week (July 27)

Encinitas Flea Market

Experience more than 30 vendors offering art, vintage items, jewelry, collectibles and treasures for sale at great prices on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the city hall parking lot, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The event will also include henna painting, activities for kids, food truck, and more. The second annual event will raise funds for Encinitas Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2A7qLxZ.

Auditions, San Diego North Coast Singers

Children and teens, grades 2-12, audition for one of the choirs for the Fall 2018 semester which includes a performance in the community. One of the top children's choruses in San Diego, 100+ boys and girls in five ensembles. To schedule an audition in July or August, email info@northcoastsingers.com or call 760-944-1866.

Ovation Theatre: Crazy For You

Featuring original Broadway choreography, Ovation Theatre will showcase the best singers and dancers North County has to offer in this zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy on July 27, July 28, August 3 and August 4 at 7 p.m. at the Brubeck Theater, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos. A special matinee performance, at 2 p.m., will also be held August 5. "Crazy For You" tells the story of young New York banker, Bobby Child, who is sent to foreclose on a rundown theatre. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OjgbH1.

Opera NEO: Cabaret

Join Opera NEO for a fun-filled evening of Broadway show tunes, light opera scenes and cabaret songs, including The Land of Smiles, Cinderella, Rigoletto, Les Miserables, The Marriage of Figaro, Carousel, and much more on July 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The stars of the evening are 34 of the finest singers from across the nation who are part of the annual Opera NEO Summer Opera Festival. Enjoy dinner, desserts, and refreshments in a relaxed, cabaret-style atmosphere. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Lqb4at.

Democratic Club

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Aug. 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Dove Library, Gowland Room, in Carlsbad. Howard Wayne, co-chair and founding board member of the San Diego Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society, will speak on " How Trump is Weaponizing the Courts with Judicial Picks that will Harm America for the Next 40 Years." There will also be a raffle and refreshments served. For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

Half-price Book Sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale Saturday, Aug. 4. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CD’s for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Pacific View Volunteer Work Party

Come help the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance keep Pacific View looking loved and well maintained on its monthly work party on July 28 from 8:30 am. to 12:30 pm. at 390 West F Street. Dress comfortably with closed-toe shoes, hat and work gloves. Volunteers are welcome to park at the school. Enter on F Street. All volunteers must sign a waiver. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2v1Ysez.

Midsummer Evening of Music

Kasondra Kazanjian will perform a concert August 4 at 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Doors open at 4:50 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kasondra will be joined by pianist Sheldon Rosenbaum and guitarist George Svoboda. Proceeds will benefit a school in Haiti called Institute Edeline. For more information, visit www.projectedeline.com.

Families Make History: Uncle Sam Hat

Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every Saturday and Sunday in July for arts, crafts and a sing-along from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. July features fireworks/flag inspired patriotic painting of paper bags to create an Uncle Sam hat. This fun make and take project will inspire creativity in you and your family. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uQrJcL.

LITVAK Dance: Small Dances

Encinitas' new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance with a diverse group of professional homegrown dancers. They will present seven dance works made by and for eight company dancers on July 28 at 7 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. at 4:30 p.m. at the Vine Theater, 13330 Paseo Del Verano in San Diego. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2A7tkA7.

Heritage Ranch Open Mic

Join in on this acoustic open mic, presented by ListenLocalRadio.com and featuring your talented neighbors, on July 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Sign up ahead of time at www.listenlocalradio.com or show up and grab a spot for your songs. Bring your own chairs, refreshments and instruments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uQrJcL.

Opening Reception: Katherine Bender

"Karob: The Story of Our Lives." The work by Katherine Bender is inspired by the world and stories shared between us, with images mixed in medium and metaphor that bring interest, color and texture into our daily lives. The opening reception, on July 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive, will also feature live music and refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JUw82Q.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: RBG, Hearts Beat Loud, Andy Irons Kissed by God and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2AbfBYT.