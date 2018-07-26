MiraCosta art students present reception at Off Track Gallery

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring a cash award ceremony to Encinitas Friends fo the Arts and also to three promising MiraCosta College Students — Rachel Greenstein, Priscilla Rivera, and Jonathan Broberg — on Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Naimeh Tanha will be accepting the award for the Encinitas Friends of the Arts, a 501c(3) non-profit organization, established by local residents and a Board of dedicated volunteers to support a vibrant arts community. The mission of Encinitas Friends of the Arts is to partner with the City of Encinitas by fundraising and advocating for the cultural arts in Encinitas and a city-owned Arts Center.

Rachel Greenstein excels in both watercolors and oils. She has won awards for her lovely watercolors in the MiraCosta’s juried student show in the past two years. She also won first place for her oil painting in this year’s show. She is planning to attend UCLA. She exhibited her oils in Duoable Take in the Kruglak Gallery last fall in a special exhibit featuring advanced painters.

Priscilla Rivera has had a talent for portraits and figurative subjects since she was in high school and garnered many awards for her art in The COAL Shows. She has continued to impress her professors with this ability. She won first place this spring for her three part portrait series titled “Triptych of Andy” in MiraCosta’s annual juried student show. In addition, she won first in the life drawing category.

Jonathan Broberg works in a variety of media and is an outstanding draftsman. His work is whimsical and well executed. He has won numerous awards in MiraCosta’s juried student exhibit in the last two years, including second place wins for watercolor, oil, colored pencil and a pastel. He was a featured artist in the MCC Bluegate Gallery. He is planning to attend the Laguna Beach School of Art and Design.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.