Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (July 28)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2uxBrBV

Encinitas Flea Market

The first annual event on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will raise funds for the new Pacific View Academy of Arts.

It will take place at 608 Third Street.

Experience more than 60 vendors offering art, vintage items, jewelry, collectibles and treasures for sale at great prices. Plus, enjoy live music, food trucks, henna painting and activities for kids.

Let’s Dance!

Instructors from Dance North County studio will teach a free class on salsa dancing July 30 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

All levels are welcome.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.

Opera NEO: Cabaret

A Cabaret performance will take place at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on July 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Songs include selections from The Barber of Seville, Cinderella, Orpheus in the Underworld, Fiddler on the Roof, Così fan tutte, The Merry Widow and much more.

The stars of the evening are 32 singers from across the nation who are part of the annual summer opera festival. Enjoy dinner, desserts, and refreshments in a relaxed, cabaret-style atmosphere.

Tickets are $22 to $36 at the door or at http://bit.ly/2tginEq

Thursday Family Fun Night

On Thursdays through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families are invited to enjoy outfoot fun at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Activities include live, kid-friendly entertainment from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vviUD0

Amazing Dana comedy magic show

Magical comedian Amazing Dana includes young volunteers from the audience to help him create a family-friendly, laugh-filled, one-of-a-kind entertainment experience on July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Exhibit tours: Jorge Pardo

The Lux Art Institute presents afternoon tours of the artist’s exhibit on Saturdays in July at noon at 1550 S. El Camino Real. Admission is $5.

For more information, call 760-436-6611.

Families Make History: Painted Rocks

People of all ages are invited to paint rocks, as the Native Americans did, every Saturday and Sunday during the month of July at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

La Paloma Summer Poetry Slam

Danny Salzhandler will serve as master of ceremonies for this event July 30 at 6 p.m. that will include 17 outstanding local poets competing for cash prices at La Paloma Theater, 471 S. Coast Hwy 101.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2uAlwTk

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Paris Can Wait, Beatriz at Dinner and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Draw and paint with Linda Luisi

Learn to draw and paint with Linda Luisi on Aug. 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Cordova Gardens, 902 Encinitas Blvd.

The cost is $25 and advanced registration is required at linda@lindaluisi.com.