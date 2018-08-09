Encinitas events this week (Aug. 10)

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

For dogs and dog lovers, this event Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. features over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies and Maker's Market Row at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Get ready for dog contests, live music, beer and wine garden, food trucks, opportunity drawings, kids activities and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ngJb69.

Fiddler Girl Concert

Celia Lawley will demonstrate different instruments and perform world music on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Come early at 1:30 p.m. for an ice cream social. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LVsV9t.

Great Outdoor Shabbat

Join the Hive at Leichtag Commons and Coastal Roots Farm for the last family-friendly Great Outdoor Shabbat of the summer on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The ambiance, challah, candles, music, and activities for the kids will all be provided. Bring a picnic dinner, blankets or chairs. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2vPGigz.

West African Dance

Babacar Ndiaye from Kaolack, Senegal will lead this class on Aug. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. Ndiaye is known for his Sabar expertise which he will be teaching along with djembe dances. Live percussion accompanies class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MlDAWR.

Skate Rising

For girls, ages 4-18. Take part in a skate clinic and feel inspired and empowered on Aug. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Learn about a need in the community and address the need through a community service project: build back to school kits and sign commit to kindness contracts. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Kw6geh.

Japan Festival

One of the library's largest events celebrates Encinitas' Sister City Amakusa, Japan. This event on Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library, 540 Cornish Drive, features an array of Japanese artists with exciting performances: music by Silk Wind Trio, fashion show by San Diego Kimono Club, tea ceremony demonstration in the Urasenke style, Japanese drumming by Naruwan Taiko, plus origami, kendama toy demonstrations, free refreshments and Yo Yo Bento Japanese food truck items for purchase. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2nfGrpu.

San Dieguito Art Guild Off Track Gallery: Artist Reception

Enjoy refreshments and an awards ceremony to recognize Encinitas Friends of the Arts and three promising MiraCosta College students: Rachel Greenstein (watercolor, oils), Priscilla Rivera (portraits), and Jonathan Broberg (variety of media) on Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MozkpG.

Landscape Workshop

Olivenhain Municipal Water District will host a free landscape workshop Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Taught by WaterSmart instructor Sharon Zipperman, this workshop will provide step-by-step instruction on how attendees can reduce their water bill while improving the health and appearance of their gardens. Attendance is free and open to the public, although reservations are required. For more information or to register for this WaterSmart workshop, visit www.olivenhain.com/events or call 760-632-4641.

Star Theatre benefit concert

Star Theatre hosts a very special benefit concert featuring the talents of Gregorio and the Mello Cello on Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at 402 North Coast Highway in Oceanside. Help the theatre raise money to support its capital campaign for a new heating and air conditioning system. Come and enjoy this delightful duo as they infuse "The Romero Family" Spanish Guitar with the whimsical musings of the Mello Cello to create a unique experience for the senses. This one-hour-and-45-minute program will include three performance sections and two intermissions including wine, appetizers and desserts. For more information, visit www.startheatreco.com.

The Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra

Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear the music of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and more on Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The orchestra's talented musicians perform the authentic arrangements of these famous big bands. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AKxZYR.

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

In honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on Aug. 18, which aims to bring awareness to the nation’s animal-homelessness crisis, people are encouraged to adopt instead of shop. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street, will participate in the Clear the Shelters program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding. Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes. For more information, visit www.hillspet.com/clear-the-shelters.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The King, RBG, The Karate Kid and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For more information and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2OP4ecs.

Free art/creativity workshop

Linda Luisi hosts free art/creativity workshops from 7 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 at the Buena Vista Lagoon Audubon Center, 2202 South Coast Highway, in Oceanside. Beginners are welcome. Participants should bring paper, pencils, pastels or watercolors. To register, call 760-439-2473. For more information, visit www.lindaluisi.com.