San Diego County Gourd Artists featured in Encinitas gallery

Members of the San Diego County Gourd Artists (SDCGA) present a gourd art show in the lighted cases in the Encinitas Civic Center from Aug. 23 through Oct. 18. Some artworks are offered for sale.

The Civic Center Gallery is located in the lobby of Encinitas City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. Public business hours for city hall are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. City Hall is closed on alternate Fridays.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit is made possible by the City of Encinitas Civic Art Program.

The title of the show, “Gourdstock,” is a tribute to the gourd festival put on for six years by the group from 2010 to 2015, where all the groovy things from the 1960s were celebrated.

Mission Statement of SDCGA: “Our purpose is to interact with fellow gourd enthusiast targeting issues of sharing, education, training and decorating techniques related to gourds. “

The group participates in shows, fairs, festivals, and retreats throughout the year. They meet every other month and a newsletter is sent out before each meeting with details.

Members of the SDCGA represent all levels of interest in gourd art — beginners, professionals, hobbyists and collectors. The members all share a common fascination for gourds.

The San Diego County Gourd Artists is a non-profit organization. They are a chapter of the California Gourd Society and the American Gourd Society.

They invite you to join their “Gourd Patch” and to attend their meetings and activities. For more information go to www.sandiegocountygourdpatch.com or contact swanson121@cox.net.

— Submitted news release