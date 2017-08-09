Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Aug. 11)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2vjVwff

Dog Days of Summer

The free event on Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. includes 200 dog-related vendors and rescue groups, pet adoptions, live music, dog contests, kid activities, beer & wine oasis, food trucks and more at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

There will also be a pet expo with onsite pet services and a canine agility course with prizes.

Additional parking will be available at Scripps Hospital.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vmqyDd

Summer art and clay camp

This Monday through Friday camp, through Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 208 Glen Arbor Drive, is for participants 4 to 14. For more information, including costs, visit http://bit.ly/2h9AtXb.

Summer Animal Camp

This Monday through Friday camp, through Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is for ages 6 to 14 at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

For more information, including cost, visit http://bit.ly/2tKtwNM

Family Day on the Farm

Enjoy free family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road.

For more information and to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2waPNG7

Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Coastal Roots Farm's production methods and innovative technolgy on Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $10. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vwQyfB

Thursday night movies at the Cardiff Library

The Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, presents kids movie nights every Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. The library also hosts Saturday Summer Surf Films weekly in August every Saturday at 2 p.m. Both events are free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2uFOxfy

Family Fun Night

On Thursdays through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families are invited to enjoy outfoot fun at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Activities include live, kid-friendly entertainment from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vviUD0

Moving to a Culture of Health and Prevention

Come hear how vitamin D, in conjunction with pregnancy, can reduce preterm birth, save millions in Medicaid funds and change the quality o life for more than 9,000 families on Aug. 16 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

To RSVP for this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2wuhQR9

Saturday Summer Surf Film

Every Saturday in August at 2 p.m., the staff at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, shows feature films from their surf selection.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2hrCf64

Opening reception: Juan Flores, Memories in Color

The intense colors of the artwork capture the feeling of distance, and reflect a fading dream, or memory, viewed from the shore and sky.

Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Encinitas Library Art Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2unQdXQ

Build your own hydroponic summer garden

Attendees are invited to learn the principles of the hydroponic wick method by building sustainable gardens to take home on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Admission is $80 to $96, with materials included.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2u82h3W

Families Make History: Succulent Pots

Learn how to make succulent pots as native settlers did every Saturday and Sunday in August at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free class, call 760-632-9711.

Off Track Gallery awards reception

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, suite C-103, Encinitas, on Aug. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cash awards ($500 each) will be presented to each of three MiraCosta College, Oceanside, students and also to the Encinitas Friends of the Arts ($1,000).

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com

The Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra

The music of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and more will be performed in a concert Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens.

Admission ranges from $15 to $25 for adults and $5 to $10 for children ages 3 to 12.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fbQo6o

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Beguiled, Paris Can Wait, Beatriz at Dinner and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.