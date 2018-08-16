Encinitas events this week (Aug. 17)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2KJfyn4.

The Pettybreakers

Hear the nation's premier "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" tribute act on Aug. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Based out of Southern California, this band accurately recreates the sights, sounds and concert experience of a Tom Petty performance. Rock out on the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach. Bring blankets and beach chairs. No dogs, glass or alcohol. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Md80Om.

Lux Summer Camp Art Show

Art from every camper will be professionally installed in the Lux Art Institute's beautiful gallery space on Aug. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1550 South El Camino Real. Entertainment provided by School of Rock and other community organizations. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2vSZytj.

Afternoon Cinema Club: Spotlight on India

Join the Encinitas Library for an Indian cooking demonstration and discussion of the health benefits of spices, followed by a screening of the 2010 Academy Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire (rated R) on Aug. 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 at 540 Cornish Drive. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KDxShn.

Artist Reception: Sidney Wildesmith

Sidney Wildesmith presents a reception for "Wonderlust," an oil and acrylic painting show, on Aug. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. The artwork is a visual tribute of the serene and majestic nature on earth, as seen through the eyes of a naturalist who has been an artist-in-residence in seven national parks. Meet the artist and enjoy live music and refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2vT7LxO.

Coastal Communities Concert Band

Beautiful symphonic band music selections with a dance theme including Swing's the Thing, Italian Polka, Armenian Dances, Sway, La Calesera, Puttin' On the Ritz, and much more on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street. Featuring vocalist Michael Ruhl. Tom Cole, conductor. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KCd4qJ.

Candidate meet and greets

Meet Encinitas candidates for mayor and city council at Glen Park, 2149 Orinda Drive, on Aug. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Catherine Blakespear, incumbent candidate for mayor; Jody Hubbard candidate for District 3; and Joe Mosca, incumbent candidate for District 4 will share their perspective and plans for the future of Encinitas. This event is sponsored by the Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club. Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by emailing krmclachlan@yahoo.com

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: RGB, Three Identical Strangers, Hereditary and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For more information and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2M5op8r.