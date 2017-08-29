Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Sept. 1)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2vl8INO

Coastal Roots Farm volunteer mornings

Every Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m.; Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m.; and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, allows volunteers to help with planting and harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry.

For more information and to RSVP, call 760-452-8149.

Open Mic Nights

Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 S. Coast Hwy 101, hosts an open mic for all ages every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., hosted by Kennady Tracy.

Each slot is 10 minutes of the duration of two songs. Sign-ups start at 5:45 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2ix5BAx

Country western dance lessons

Every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Hwy 101, Christy Johnson teaches the 2 Step, Cowboy Cha Cha, Cowboy Waltz and 10 Step.

The cost for the class is $5, and participants can enjoy dancing to live country music after the class.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wbDzgX

Mindful creativity workshop

Linda Luisi will host a free zen-like mindful creativity workshop for adults on Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Founders Hall, 1036 Solana Drive in Solana Beach.

No prior experience is needed, and attendees should bring their favorite media, excluding permanent paint.

To RSVP, email linda@lindaluisi.com.

Healing arts class

Those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges are invited to participate in this art class on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive, in the brain injury treatment room.

For more information about this free class, call 760-633-6709.

Half price book sale

Thousands of books will be priced from 25 cents to $1 at Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xjoREM

The Addams Family

Wednesday Addams brings her "normal" boyfriend and his parents over for dinner to meet her ghoulishly eccentric family in this "Addams Family" production presented by the Star Theatre Company from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays at 2 p.m. with a special Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Purchase tickets online (no transaction fees) at www.startheatreco.com: $10 Children, $15 Seniors/Students/Military, $20 Adults.

Families Make History: Family Trees

Participants can create their own family tree using an array of supplies and tools every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Israel debate

T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) and Temple Solel will co-host a debate on Israel - 1967-2017, Fifty Years Later: Is the Two-State Solution Still a Solution? The program will be held at Temple Solel, 3575 Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the Sea, at 9: 15 a.m., Sept. 10. Rabbi Adam Wright will moderate.

The question about Israel after the Six-Day War will be debated by Mitch (Micha) Danzig and Dr. David Barzilai, UCSD Professor of Political Science.

Micha Danzig is a practicing attorney in San Diego and a board member of T.E.A.M. He is also active with Stand With Us and is a former soldier in the IDF.

Dr. Barzalai, who was raised in Israel, has taught philosophy, the Holocaust, and courses on Israel and Jewish studies at Virginia Tech, UCSD and SDSU. He holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Jewish Thought from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

To RSVP, email teamisrael@gmail.com.

Arrowhead Crafters: Family Fun Day

Explore how the Kumeyaay, who lived along these shores, worked with natural resources on Sept. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. Families can learn about tools and hunting skills in Arrowhead Crafters, including flint knapping demonstrations and soapstone bead necklace making.

For more information about this free event, call 760-436-3944.

First Sunday Music Series: ABQ Trio

Singer/songwriters, Robin Adler, Dave Blackburn and John Quint, the ABQ Trio, will perform a free concert at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Big Sick, Baby Driver and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Friends for the Poor Walk

St. John's Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is planning their annual fundraiser, the "Friends of the Poor Walk" at St. John's Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Blvd., on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

SVDP assist the poor in the area with food items, transportation, financial aid for basic needs and prayerful support and care. They work in teams and give face-to-face assistance.

The walk is foremost to create awareness of the poor in the Encinitas area and to a build a bridge of support and outreach to those less fortunate than ourselves. It also assists us in raising funds to continue the work of our conference in helping the poor.

To sign up, visit www.fopwalk.org/event/1748. For more information, email marciarebelo1@gmail.com