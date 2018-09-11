City of Encinitas seeking artists to exhibit in 2019

The city of Encinitas is looking for artists to show and sell work in three civic galleries for its 2019 season.

The city of Encinitas Cultural Arts Division oversees three civic galleries: the Civic Center Gallery at City Hall, the Encinitas Library Gallery, and the Encinitas Community Center Gallery (with 2-D and 3-D exhibits at all locations). The city is accepting applications for 2019. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. There is no gallery commission; the artist receives 100 percent of all art sales.

Artists from Encinitas and San Diego County are welcome to exhibit.

The application process is all done online. Complete a fallible PDF application and email up to 10 JPG high-resolution images. The application and instructions are available on the city website at www.encinitasca.gov/visualart.