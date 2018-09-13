Encinitas events this week (Sept. 14)

Heritage Museum 30th Anniversary

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with three family-friendly events over the weekend. The Americana Music Fest — with 10 musicians and bands on three stages — will also include vendors, food trucks and a beer garden by Pizza Port on Sept. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. The deep-pit BBQ fundraiser on Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. will feature melt-in-your-mouth meat and live music, along with a craft beer garden, bake sale, photo booth, silent auction and more. Kid's Day will wrap up the weekend on Sept. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. with a performance by Hullabaloo, arts, crafts, games, contests, and a petting zoo. All events will take place at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QmS4YU.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra Fall/Winter Session

Be part of an ensemble of more than 30 local guitarists, beginner through advanced, learning music for a concert on Nov. 30. The group is directed by Peter Pupping. Rehearsals will take place on Mondays through Nov. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2oYkhcc.

LIFE Film: 'Searching For Sugar Man'

This Swedish-British-Finnish film will be screened Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student center conference room. The film follows two South Africans who set out to discover whether the rumored death of American musician, Sixto Rodriguez was true, and if not, to discover what had become of him. Cape Town, South Africa. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Music By The Sea Concert: ACE Trio

Ryan Glass, clarinet, Shannon Canchola, flute, and Jason Stoll, piano, will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2x4xwfX.

Coastal Cleanup Day

Join teams of volunteers at Moonlight Beach, Cardiff State Beach, and San Elijo Lagoon remove unhealthy trash and roadside debris on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon on three sites in Encinitas. For site locations and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NCV6d.

Artist's Reception: Fritz Rothman, 'Look What I Found'

A series of collages of the artist's travels. Ephemera works arranged within a square are brought into focus in a harmonious arrangement filled with detail, color, texture, and patterns. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, email rothmans4@att.net.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) teaches theatre, dance, and group singing in a workshop setting designed that develops social/communication skills to teens and young adults with autism. Volunteers are welcome. Scholarships available. The next classes will take place Sept. 15, 22 and 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OciKKu.

Zentangle: Pumpkin Design Workshop

Let Certified Zentangle Teacher, Janet Masey, introduce you to the concept of the Zentangle Art Method on Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Create a perfect decoration for Halloween or a Fall hostess gift. If you can draw a circle and a straight line, then you can 'tangle.' For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2p0Ko2g.

Solana Center Chipper Training Workshop

Daunted by mountains of yard waste? Incorporating a chipper into your maintenance routine can be a game changer. See sustainability in action as you learn the proper use of a wood chipper and how to use chipped material in your compost pile on Sept. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. You'll leave one step further on your journey to living a sustainable lifestyle. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2x4xXXD.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Won't You Be My Neighbor, Leave No Trace, Three Identical Strangers and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. Showtimes and info: https://bit.ly/2CJMXiH.

Super Nacho

The band Super Nacho will raise funds for the Encinitas American Legion post 416 in a concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, 143 South Cedros Avenue, on Sept. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the American Legion's remodeling project.

'Are You Ready?'

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, the Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will present the two hour disaster preparedness program “Are You Ready” at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Drive. The free program is tailored to address disasters that are likely to affect Encinitas. Detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes will be discussed with the goal of minimizing the effects on our families and homes. Materials will be provided that outline the supplies needed to support you and your family’s needs for up to 72 hours. Home Disaster Preparedness Starter Kits will be available at a reduced price during the training session. Please email RSVP to ayr@enccert.org. Due to limited space, people are encouraged to sign up early.

Farm to Table benefit event

The Encinitas Community Garden is celebrating its third year and is holding a Farm to Table Dinner to support its future. A benefit event will be held Oct. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the garden, 401-473 Quail Gardens Drive. The evening will include Peruvian food prepared by Q'ero chef Monica Szepesy, who will be assisted by Chef Gordon Smith, the Encinitas Community Garden president. Special musical guest Daniel Hendrick will perform. Seating is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.ecgfarmtotable.bpt.me.