Encinitas events this week (Sept. 21)

For more information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2p8LpoQ.

Wavecrest Woodies

Experience the longest running and largest gathering of Woodies in the world with 300 Woodies of every size, shape and description on display on Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moonlight Beach Parking Lot on the corner of Third and C Streets. Throughout the day, Hawaiian and surf music will be performed live, along with fabulous raffle prizes and awards. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PNmG4P.

Wavecrest Woodies Courtesy

The Planting and Care of Fruit Trees

LIFE San Elijo welcomes John Clements, moderator of San Diego Gardener, to talk about the planting, care and maintenance of fruit trees in San Diego's moderate climate on Sept. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student center conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Afterschool Art: Sunflowers and Scarecrows

Kids, join the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, for a fun class learning about creativity while making art that you can take home on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. Learn to paint a fall scene with sunflowers and scarecrows. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OAYNNR.

United Nations International Day of Peace

The program will showcase a live set by popular musician, Emily Afton, along with international and local speakers on Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grauer School, 1500 South El Camino Real. Guests will enjoy food and wine/beer tastes at no cost. Be part of the peace that will be celebrated around the world. For more information, email diannenichols86@gmail.com.

Reception and Artist Talk: Becky Robbins

Join the Lux Art Institute in welcoming local artist Becky Robbins who will lead an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1550 South El Camino Real. A fun evening with art discussion, live music, drinks, and incredible art. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PLq0NS.

San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy Volunteer Orientation

If you are interested in volunteering your time and talents to improve our lands and community connections, the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy might be for you. Learn how to volunteer on Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2D68XER.

The Bronte Family: Achievements and Tribulations

In recognition of Emily Bronte's 200th birthday, join the Encinitas Library for a special presentation focusing on the lives and work: their inspiration, love lives, and trials of grief and loneliness in addition to their poetry, artwork, Charlotte's letters and Branwell's tragic life on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QHw0bS.

Opening Reception: North County Photographic Society

More than 90 photographic artworks in 9 categories are on view in this juried exhibition. Subject matter ranges from picturesque landscapes to soulful psychological portraits of a human subject. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DbAOUe.

Deep Space Blueprints: Explore Art and Science with Lia Halloran

Join the Lux Art Institute's first artist-in-residence Lia Halloran for a fun and engaging kids workshop on Sept. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1550 South El Camino Real. Discussion of her fascinating process and inspiration will be paired with a hands-on cyanotype art project using images from photographic glass negatives from the Harvard Observatory. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2pix5dB.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Eighth Grade, Juliet Naked and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway. Tickets and showtimes: https://bit.ly/2xmDCIJ.

Kelly Mellos art exhibit