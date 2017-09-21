Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Sept. 22)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2xp1tbF

Wavecrest Woodies

Experience the longest running and largest gathering of Woodies in the world with 300 Woodies of every size, shape and description on display for free on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Moonlight Beach parking lot, on the corning of Third and C Streets.

Throughout the day, Hawaiian and surf music will be performed live, along with fabulous raffle prizes and awards.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2x9wQap

LIFE Lecture: Fake News, The Threat to Democracy in the Age of Trump

Mark Sauer, longtime San Diego journalist and host of KBPS Roundtable, will talk about “fake news,” identifying the term’s origins and explaining how it’s usage threatens the very core of our democracy by undermining the legitimacy of journalism on Sept. 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 204.

For more information about this free lecture, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Cardiff Library Book Nook sale

The Friends of the Cardiff Library Book Nook is holding a week-long half-price sale of the items in The Book Nook Sept. 25 through Sept.30. Items available include CDs, DVDs, books, collectibles, audiobooks, Surfer’ Journals and Longboard magazines.The Nook Nook is located at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff, 92007. Visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org/book-nook/

Kids afterschool art

Kids can paint like master artists in an instructional session that explores the artistic style of Pablo Picasso on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Families Make History: Family Trees

Participants can create their own family tree using an array of supplies and tools every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Second corpse flower blooming at Botanic Garden

Characterized by a scent Morticia Addams might use as an intoxicating perfume, a second deathly-smelling Amorphophallus titanum, also known as Titan Arum, is now blooming at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. The plant is on public display along with her “sister” who bloomed on Tuesday, Sept. 19, as well as another Titan Arum that is in leaf, so one can see all three Corpse Flower plants in various stages of this arresting plant’s bloom cycle.

Visit www.sdbgarden.org

Bingo Night

The Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Road, presents its weekly bingo night every Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants compete to raise money for local charities and organizations, including Cub and Eagle Scouts and veterans groups. Participants can also win cash prizes with a maximum possible payout per night of almost $1,200, all in the name of a good cause.

For more information, visit http://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2243

Concert: Christine Brown, piano

Christine Brown will perform her compositions and share the stories behind the music at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 23 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and include a copy of her new CD.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fhi3mZ

Concert: Music of Women Composers

This concert on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, celebrates the lesser-known music of women composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

For more information about this free event, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

Fall Surf Movies

The staff at the Cardiff Library will show surfing films on the library’s big screen at 2081 Newcastle Ave. on Sept. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Opening reception: North County Photographic Society

More than 90 artworks in nine categories are on view in this juried exhibition, opening Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive.

Subject matter ranges from picturesque landscapes to soulful psychological portraits of a human subject. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2wBpSXt

‘Chasing Coral’ screening

A screening of “Chasing Coral” on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theater will raise money for local nonprofits. The event, sponsored by Patagonia Cardiff, also includes a question-and-answer panel and raffles that will also benefit the non-profits. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1991775891079888/

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Big Sick, Maudie, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Introduction to Zentangle

Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Learn this technique on Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Cost is $40 or $48, plus a $10 materials fee.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fhhZ6J

Kasondra Kazanjian

Kasondra Kazanjian will sing opera arias, jazz and musical theater with Reid Bruton on piano at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

A $10 donation is suggested. No tickets or RSVP is necessary.

League of Woman Voters participates in National Voter Registration Day