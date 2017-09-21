Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Sept. 22)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2xp1tbF
Wavecrest Woodies
Experience the longest running and largest gathering of Woodies in the world with 300 Woodies of every size, shape and description on display for free on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Moonlight Beach parking lot, on the corning of Third and C Streets.
Throughout the day, Hawaiian and surf music will be performed live, along with fabulous raffle prizes and awards.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2x9wQap
LIFE Lecture: Fake News, The Threat to Democracy in the Age of Trump
Mark Sauer, longtime San Diego journalist and host of KBPS Roundtable, will talk about “fake news,” identifying the term’s origins and explaining how it’s usage threatens the very core of our democracy by undermining the legitimacy of journalism on Sept. 22 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 204.
For more information about this free lecture, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
Cardiff Library Book Nook sale
The Friends of the Cardiff Library Book Nook is holding a week-long half-price sale of the items in The Book Nook Sept. 25 through Sept.30. Items available include CDs, DVDs, books, collectibles, audiobooks, Surfer’ Journals and Longboard magazines.The Nook Nook is located at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff, 92007. Visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org/book-nook/
Kids afterschool art
Kids can paint like master artists in an instructional session that explores the artistic style of Pablo Picasso on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.
For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.
Families Make History: Family Trees
Participants can create their own family tree using an array of supplies and tools every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Second corpse flower blooming at Botanic Garden
Characterized by a scent Morticia Addams might use as an intoxicating perfume, a second deathly-smelling Amorphophallus titanum, also known as Titan Arum, is now blooming at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. The plant is on public display along with her “sister” who bloomed on Tuesday, Sept. 19, as well as another Titan Arum that is in leaf, so one can see all three Corpse Flower plants in various stages of this arresting plant’s bloom cycle.
Visit www.sdbgarden.org
Bingo Night
The Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Road, presents its weekly bingo night every Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants compete to raise money for local charities and organizations, including Cub and Eagle Scouts and veterans groups. Participants can also win cash prizes with a maximum possible payout per night of almost $1,200, all in the name of a good cause.
For more information, visit http://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2243
Concert: Christine Brown, piano
Christine Brown will perform her compositions and share the stories behind the music at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 23 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and include a copy of her new CD.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fhi3mZ
Concert: Music of Women Composers
This concert on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, celebrates the lesser-known music of women composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.
For more information about this free event, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.
Fall Surf Movies
The staff at the Cardiff Library will show surfing films on the library’s big screen at 2081 Newcastle Ave. on Sept. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.
For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.
Opening reception: North County Photographic Society
More than 90 artworks in nine categories are on view in this juried exhibition, opening Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive.
Subject matter ranges from picturesque landscapes to soulful psychological portraits of a human subject. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2wBpSXt
‘Chasing Coral’ screening
A screening of “Chasing Coral” on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theater will raise money for local nonprofits. The event, sponsored by Patagonia Cardiff, also includes a question-and-answer panel and raffles that will also benefit the non-profits. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1991775891079888/
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: The Big Sick, Maudie, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
Introduction to Zentangle
Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Learn this technique on Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.
Cost is $40 or $48, plus a $10 materials fee.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fhhZ6J
Kasondra Kazanjian
Kasondra Kazanjian will sing opera arias, jazz and musical theater with Reid Bruton on piano at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.
A $10 donation is suggested. No tickets or RSVP is necessary.
League of Woman Voters participates in National Voter Registration Day
As part of its participation in National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 26, the League of Women Voters of North County will team with the Associated Students, Inc. of California State University at San Marcos to register voters from noon until 1 p.m. in Kellogg Plaza. LWV will also register voters during the public Leucadia Wastewater Management Open House on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1960 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad 92009. Voters who cannot attend these two opportunities may also register online at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration . For over 90 years, the League of Women Voters has encouraged informed and active participation of all citizens in government. Its mission is to promote voter registration and provide unbiased information to voters through League publications, and sponsorship of candidates and issues forums. For more information, visit www.lwvncsd.org
Film Festival Oct. 4-8
The San Diego International Film Festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, announced recently that iconic stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema. The award will be presented Oct. 5 at The Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel San Diego in downtown San Diego.
Additionally, the festival announced its full lineup of films, including Spotlight, Competition and Short Film sections. Now in its 16th year, the San Diego International Film Festival will run from Oct. 4-8 in San Diego. For more information, visit www.sdfilmfest.com
Rose Society to host Del Mar Floral owner
On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., the Del Mar Rose Society will present Ann Engert, owner of Del Mar Floral, who will discuss new rose varieties and types, autumn and holiday trends, and holiday decor ideas from all over the world, including colors and textures of the season. Bring a vase, blooms and greens from your garden and together create a beautiful table design to take home. The group meets at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception is 6:30 p.m. followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or visit www.DelMarRoseSociety.org
Eighth Annual River Valley Fest Oct. 8
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its Eighth Annual River Valley Fest, Coast to Crest and Beyond, on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
Guests will enjoy music performed by crowd favorite Bill Fleming & Friends, hosted wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages during cocktail hour, gourmet dinner buffet and exciting live auction. This year there will be some surprise guests in attendance. All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreating programs.
The Scream Zone returns to Del Mar
This year the Scream Zone runs 24 selected nights at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 29 and continues through Oct. 31. The event features “four terrifying haunts and other monstrous attractions.” For specific dates, times and more information, visit www.thescreamzone.com
CCC Band to present ‘Great American Songs’
The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a toe-tapping program of “Great American Songs” at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. This musical journey will include selections from jazz, ragtime, blues, film, and theater. Popular vocalist Michael Ruhl will present favorites from Gershwin and Broadway.
Tickets are $20/adult and $15/senior and students. Tickets may be purchased from the band by calling 760-436-6137 or via credit card at cccband.com. Tickets are also available at the California Center for the Arts Escondido at 800-988-4253
Taste of Rancho Santa Fe
The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will present country pop artist Steven Ybarra during the 5th annual Wine and Food Event on Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Put on by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the Taste draws hundreds of attendees each year and raises thousands of dollars for charity. Tickets are on sale now at www.tasteofrsf.org .
At the San Diego Botanic Garden, Linda Luisi (BFA, School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston) will teach landscape composition, depth, and perspective with tropical plants, bamboo forests, exotic fruit trees, lily ponds and waterfalls. All levels (beginners, too) may attend this workshop whether or not going to Costa Rica in February. Luisi will discuss Costa Rica Creativity. Bring any media. 230 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas. Oct. 21, 28. 10 a.m.- noon. $20 per date, $2 pkg, $10-14 entry. Details and register in advance: Linda@LindaLuisi.com https://lindaluisi.com/lessons-and-workshops/ . 760-944-8991.
28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show
During its three-day extravaganza this Sept. 22-24 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the 28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations.
For more information: 858-350-3738 or visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com .
Volunteer to tutor ESL
Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County is a 100 percent volunteer operated nonprofit organization. A two-day workshop to train its volunteer tutors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the Encinitas Branch Library located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. No teaching experience is necessary. If you can speak English, you can make a difference in someone’s life. LLCSDC has been providing free tutors to adult learners since 1961 throughout San Diego County. Tutoring locations are available countywide. Deadline to register is Oct. 13. To register, e-mail jeannette.moyer@gmail.com