Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Sept. 29)

Oktoberfest

This popular event on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will feature traditional German food and drinks, a craft beer garden and a kids zone. There will be authentic German music, dancers, carnival rides, a street craft faire with 200 vendors and more.

The free event will take place at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wb28tK .

Book Nook Half Price Sale

The Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., continues its six-day book sale on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers may fill a paper grocery bag with books from select tables for only $3, or purchase individual books for 25 cents each.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ffRQ4x .

LIFE Film: Cuba's Secret Side

LIFE San Elijo presents a screening of "Secret Side" on Sept. 29 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of Mira Costa College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 204.

The film follows adventure filmmaker Karin Muller who spent months hitchhiking around Cuba.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Bingo Night

The Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Road, presents its weekly bingo night every Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants compete to raise money for local charities and organizations, including Cub and Eagle Scouts and veterans groups. Participants can also win cash prizes with a maximum possible payout per night of almost $1,200, all in the name of a good cause.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wPdBDJ

Opening reception: Susan Snyder

"Songs in My Head," opening Sept. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Civic Center Gallery, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., presents paintings that represent historical and contemporary influences spanning the barrios, urban, and west coast beach in Southern California.

For more information about this free event, call 760-633-2748.

Fall Surf Movies

The staff at the Cardiff Library will show surfing films on the library’s big screen at 2081 Newcastle Ave. on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Coffee with a Cop

Encinitas residents are invited to enjoy coffee with deputies from San Diego County Sheriff's North Coastal Station at McDonalds, 1064 N. El Camino Real, on Oct. 4 from 8 to 10 a.m.

All attendees will receive a free small cup of McCafe coffee, courtesy of McDonald's. The community is invited to share a conversation with the deputies and discuss issues.

'Real Talk'

T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) and StandWithUs San Diego will co-host "Real Talk" with Dr. Michael Harris at the Encinitas Public Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Real Talk is about Israel, the BDS movement, and what’s happening today on college campuses. Dr. Harris was one of the founders of the San Francisco Voice for Israel, which became the S.F. StandWithUs chapter, and like T.E.A.M., educates and counters mis-statements about Israel. He is the author of a best-selling book, Winning a Debate with an Israel-Hater. The books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no charge, but RSVP to teamisrael@gmail.com.

Kasondra Kazanjian

Kasondra Kazanjian will sing opera arias, jazz and musical theater with Reid Bruton on piano at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Sept. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

A $10 donation is suggested. No tickets or RSVP is necessary.

Class: Living wall/vertical garden

Learn the basics of planting a 10" x 12" wall of succulent varieties on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Cost ranges from $30 to $36.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xoogSA .

Families Make History: Family Trees

Participants can create their own family tree using an array of supplies and tools every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Concert: Anna Belaya, soprano

The award-winning soprano from Ukraine will perform a unique selection of romantic songs Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Tickets are $35.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xoz2Z4 .

Coastal Roots Farm volunteer days

Rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting or harvesting Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m.; and Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

For more information about this free weekly event, visit http://bit.ly/2hoTotB .

High Society Jazz Band

This band will present a fresh twist on the lively sounds of traditional jazz on Oct. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free concert, call 760-753-7376.

Coastal Communities Concert Band

Enjoy a program of great American Songs on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at California Center for the Arts, 340 North Escondido Boulevard in Escondido. Tickets range from $15 to $20.

For more information, call 760-436-6137.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Dunkirk, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Chofit Group of Hadassah

Join the Chofit Group of Hadassah at 7:00 PM for its Oct. 18 meeting when Ken Kruger discusses "How Health Helps the Mind." Ken was an All American and taught nutrition, health and exercise at the University of Southern California for over 20 years. He was also a U.S. and Swiss national team nutritionist. The meeting is being held at a private home. Please RSVP by October 16 at joyce.gerber@cox.net for the address and directions. Light refreshments will be served.