Off Track Gallery presents reception for David Rickert

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, featuring David Rickert on Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

David Rickert spent most of his life in the Minneapolis area where he was an active, award-winning painter, a member of the Edina Art Center teaching staff for 12 years, and president of the Minnesota Watercolor Society. He is a Signature Member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and member of Oil Painters of America. Although accomplished in watercolor, acrylic and pastel, he has settled on oil as his preferred medium and now enjoys Plein air events where artists paint strictly outdoors in the tradition of the Impressionists. His paintings feature bold color, dramatic light and a strong sense of place. “I look for drama in ordinary subjects and am particularly drawn to strong contrasts of light/shade and warm/cool. I strive for an abstract quality in my design and in my use of value and color. I am still learning to simplify and avoid too much detail.”

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.