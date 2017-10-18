Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Oct. 20)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2yHGfY1.

Dia de los Muertos workshop

Make your own Día de los Muertos (day of the dead) paper mâché decorations with local artist Luis Murguia on Oct. 26 from 5 to 7:50 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Completed works can become a part of the library's Day of the Dead Art Exhibit, on display through Nov. 2.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.

Fall Plant Sale

This sale features plant donations from more than 100 local growers, wholesalers and retailer nurseries on Oct. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2gIXZYe.

Draw and Paint Workshop

Learn landscape composition, depth and perspective on Oct. 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2gIXZYe.

Afro-Brazilian/Samba Dance

This high-energy class for adults incorporates various styles including afoxe, afro-contemporary, samba reggae, orixa-inspired movement, and Brazilian street dance.

Classes take place Fridays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Classes cost $77.50 to $87.50. All levels are welcome.

For more information, call 760-943-2260.

LIFE Lecture: Hate Crimes

Deputy District Attorney Oscar Garcia, from the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, will discuss the difference between hate crimes, hate speech, civil rights violations and how the 1st amendment pertains to these issues on Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 204.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

18th annual Haunted Hotel

Boy Scout Troop 2000 has constructed the eight haunted rooms of the creaking 130-year-old Hotel Germania, which is open to the public every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 13- Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The haunted hotel is located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. Admission costs $5.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2y5wS2D.

Families Make History: Stained glass lanterns

Learn to re-create antique lanterns using glass jars, permanent markers and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Opening reception: Fiona Bechtler-Levin

The "Perspectives" show is a starting point of playful manners and moods, inspired by the beauty of nature and the combination of light, color, space and texture at Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2glVjCU.

Art N Soul Festival of Fun

This event Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Art N Soul on 101, 633 S Coast Hwy 101, features new art, jewelry and fashion by Pink Soul and Boho Boutique.

Biergarden, Viouri and Napizza will serve food and beer. There will also be live music, Tarot card readers and face painting.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2xKFrkS.

Not-So-Scary Estuary

Enjoy a howling good time in nature Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave.

The event includes performances about sea level rise, a zero-waste arts/crafts activity and animal meet and greets. Kids in costume can join the parade with prizes awarded, go trick-or-treating with wildlife discoveries, and more fun outdoors.

For more information, call 760-436-3944.

Concert: Music of Women Composers

This free concert celebrates the lesser-known music of women composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

North Coast Symphony, Chills and Thrills

This concert Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. features Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King" from Peer Gynt Suite, Berlioz' "Dream of a Witches' Sabbath" from the Symphonie Fantastique, Dukas' The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and much more.

It will take place at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road. Admission ranges from $8 to $25.

For more information, call 760-753-3003.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Take Every Wave, the Life of Laird Hamilton, Friday the 13th and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469