Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Oct. 27)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2x9MWO2

Dia de los Muertos festival

The free family-friendly "Day of the Dead" festival on Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, includes performances by San Diego's top Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers.

There will also be art-making workshops for children: skull face painting, sugar skulls, paper flowers; artist demos, Day of the Dead art exhibit, a low rider car show, food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors, giveaways and the Surfing Madonna Community Ofrenda.

For more information, call 760-633-2746.

LIFE Film: Our Little Sister

This Japanese film, presented Oct. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m., tells the story of three sisters living together in a large house in the city of Kamakura, Japan. When their father dies, they travel to the countryside for his funeral and meet their shy teenage half-sister.

The free screening will take place on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., in room 201.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

SDA Parents' Night Out Fundraiser

This San Dieguito Academy Foundation sponsored event Oct. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. features dinner and live music by Toga Party, a local cover band with a big personality and lots of energy at American Legion Post, 210 West F Street.

All adults, ages 21 and up, are welcome to attend this community event, with admission costing $15. Food by Pandora's Pizza and Dos Bandidos Food Trucks will be available. Proceeds will help fund the SDA water polo team expenses.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2yCoA2x .

18th annual Haunted Hotel

Boy Scout Troop 2000 has constructed the eight haunted rooms of the creaking 130-year-old Hotel Germania, which is open to the public every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 13-28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The haunted hotel is located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. Admission costs $5. For more details, visit www.bit.ly/2y5wS2D.

Pacific View volunteer work party

The Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance is looking for volunteers to help rehabilitate the buildings and remodel the landscape of Pacific View School, 390 West F Street on Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring work gloves and closed-toe shoes.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2yBv7cb.

Cactus show and sale

This sale features cacti and succulents from all over the world on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2zowp9r .

Family fall festival

This festival features fall-themed activities like pony rides, Halloween crafts and a petting zoo Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xbgElN .

Mastering Extraordinary: The Art of Engaged Enlightenment

In this workshop, attendees will delve deeply into their own mental landscape and explore it like pioneers on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. People will examine what we think, why we think it, and discern if we want to keep thinking it.

The cost is $110. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ipjpxi.

Quilt Guild meeting

The El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Veterans Administration of North County, 1617 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The speaker this month, Angela Walters, really loves quilting. And she thinks that everyone should love quilting as much as she does. So she started Quilting is My Therapy (QIMT). She has written several books on free motion quilting and writes a blog. At our meeting, she will share her quilts and that love of what she does. Sorry, her workshop is full.

Guest fee for the meeting is $10. Visit www.elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

Families Make History: Stained glass lanterns

Learn to re-create antique lanterns using glass jars, permanent markers and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more details about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Concert: Japanese Chorus Kaguya

Kaguya is a vibrant ensemble of singers committed to bringing joy and music to the San Diego community through Japanese choral music. This year's program, on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, includes traditional children's songs, J-pop, and classical and contemporary music.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2zolCMA .

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Take Every Wave, the Life of Laird Hamilton, The Shining and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.