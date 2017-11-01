Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Nov. 3)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2iiUPdA

Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

The Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road.

The event has become a local holiday mainstay for years. Every year, it has continued to grow and expand, offering an eclectic mix of unique hand-crafted works from nearly 100 local artisans.

For more information, log on to www.olivenhain.org/events.

The Love of Three Oranges

La Costa Canyon's Theatre department is proud to bring a heaping dose of comedy to North County.

"The Love Of Three Oranges," by Hillary DePiano, combines the whimsical adventures of fairy tales with the ancient Italian style of performance known as Commedia Dell'arte. The show is appropriate for all ages and sure to bring a smile to all in attendance. Show dates are November 8 to 11 and 15 to 17. Show starts at 7 p.m. and costs $8 for children 12 & under, $10 for students and $14 for adults. The theater is located on LCC's campus, 1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA

Friends of the Encinitas Library Bookstore big half-price sale

The entire Encinitas Library Bookstore, 540 Cornish Drive, will be half price on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be open early to Friends of the Encinitas Library members only at 9 a.m.

Choose from thousands of books, CDs and DVDS.

For more information, call 760-944-7294.

The Kevin Cooper Project

Friends of the Encinitas Library presents a free concert with this blues artist on Nov. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.

LIFE lecture: economic justice

Dr. Ulrich Duchrow, professor of systematic theology at the University of Heidelberg, will discuss how the increasing divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” in many industrialized nations is tied to direct, structural and cultural violence created by imperial capitalism Nov. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in Cardiff.

He will discuss counter-strategies, especially as developed by a network he co-founded, Kairos Europa, which works in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, World Communion of Reformed Churches, Lutheran World Federation, churches, social movements, trade unions and non-governmental organizations to achieve a more economic justice and greater tolerance in societies around the world.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Nov. 4 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

The guest speaker will be Nora Vargas, VP of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, who will speaking on “Women in Trump era: Challenges and Responses in Local Politics,” followed by introductions by local and county Democratic candidates.

For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

First Fridays

View photographer Bruce R. Stanley's work on Nov. 3 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Blvd. suite A102.

Entry fee is a suggested donation of $10. Food and drinks will be available.

For more information, call 760-753-2671.

The Park Dale Players Presents Mickey Malone and the Medallion of Maldu

Don't miss this musical fantasy where Mickey and his band battle the mighty Zoron and his evil minions for control of the magical Medallion of Maldu.

It will take place Nov. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. at Park Dale Lane School, 2050 Park Dale Lane.

Admission fee is a $4 donation.

For more information, call 760-672-3581.

Exposure Skate 2017

This benefit event on Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to sunset focuses on bringing visibility and opportunity to women whom embody strength and courage.

More than 170 female skaters will come from around the world to Encinitas to share in this amazing event at Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Event proceeds benefit survivors of domestic violence.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2iR3uIb.

Music and Makers to Benefit Urban Surf 4 Kids

This day of music and makers Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the San Dieguito High School Academy parking lot, 800 Santa Fe Drive, will benefit Urban Surf 4 Kids.

Enjoy local handmade goods such as art, furniture, candles, clothing, body care, home decor and more.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2z4tdkn.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie.

This free class will take place Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., as well as Nov. 14 and 28 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive, in the brain injury treatment room.

For more information, call 760-633-6709.

Families Make History: Gratitude Wreaths

Use willow, paper, felt, beads and feathers to create gratitude wreaths every Saturday and Sunday in November from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Fall Surf Movies

The Cardiff Library staff will feature films from their surf collection Nov. 4, 11 and 25 at 2 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

SDA Foundation fundraiser

San Dieguito Academy Foundation will present its 21st annual fundraiser, Tāst, on Nov. 4 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The community event includes terrific food, beer and wine tasting, music, dancing and an auction.

Tickets are on sale now at www.SDAfoundation.com or www.bit.ly/2xlCCTj.

For more information, if you’d like to pay by cash or check or if you would like to volunteer at the event, please contact Leslie Saldana at 760-753-1121, ext. 5085.