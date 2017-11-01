Leucadia couple opens salon with creative space for artists

A couple has opened — what they hope to be — the ultimate creative space in Leucadia.

Eric and Leigh Zamora opened Solomon and Co. Hair Studio, at 1114 North Coast Highway 101, in August. The small 650-square-foot building includes two rooms: one for Eric's hair studio, with two styling stations, and the other as a space for local artists and musicians to share their work.

Leigh said she and her husband, who have lived in Leucadia for three years, wanted to open the space to create a venue for collaboration.

"All throughout history, you've had all of the musicians and artists together, drinking wine and eating breads," she said. "Things are growing out of that now. We're hoping to do that same thing here since there are so many creative people here in our community."

Each month, Solomon and Co. — named after Leigh and Eric's son — features different creative people, like artists, musicians and jewelry makers.

Leigh, who has two children with Eric, said many kids have shown excitement about their parents showing off their art at the studio.

"It's showing all of the upcoming generation too how important it is to express yourself and continue on your creative talent," Leigh said.

Eric, who has been doing hair for five years and previously worked in Oceanside, said he wanted to open his own salon to have more creative freedom and control over his time. He specializes in haircutting but also does coloring and styling,

Because there are only two salon chairs, customers can get a more private, relaxing experience while getting their hair done, rather than the hustle and bustle of a busy salon with multiple stylists.

The salon also boasts an outdoor area, which the Zamoras decorated on a $100 budget, to give visitors a space to relax between appointments or enjoy the art.

For more information about Solomon and Co., visit www.facebook.com/solomonandcohair​​​​​​​