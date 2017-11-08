Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Nov. 10)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2zawsJn.

Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

The Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road.

The event has become a local holiday mainstay for years. Every year, it has continued to grow and expand, offering an eclectic mix of unique hand-crafted works from nearly 100 local artisans.

For more information, log on to www.olivenhain.org/events .

Rollin’ from the Heart fundraiser

Rollin’ From The Heart, the Ian “Poods” Barry Foundation, presents its third annual Evening of Art and Music on Nov. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center., 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Featuring live music, silent art auction and raffle, as well as wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres, all proceeds will benefit Rollin’ From The Heart’s programs for at-risk and homeless youth in San Diego County.

For more information on Ian “Poods” Barry and Rollin’ From the Heart, and to donate to the cause, visit www.rollinfromtheheart.org

Play: Calvin Berger

Loosely based on Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," Calvin Berger is a comedic modern day musical about four students struggling through the beginning of their senior year while navigating the struggles of high school romance.

This play will be presented Nov. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy's Liggett Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

The cost is $8 to $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2iqrLkn .

Families Make History: Gratitude Wreaths

Use willow, paper, felt, beads and feathers to create gratitude wreaths every Saturday and Sunday in November from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Fall Surf Movies

The Cardiff Library staff will feature films from their surf collection Nov. 11 and 25 at 2 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Paint the Night: Performing Arts Workshop Silent Auction

Join Performing Arts Workshop for a silent auction event and a lovely night of wine, food and entertainment from San Diego artists, plus a chance to win amazing prices on Nov. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at a private location in Carlsbad.

The money raised from the silent auction will go toward the reconstruction of the studio dance floor.

The entry cost is $50.

For more information, call 760-753-2671.

Family Day on the Farm

Enjoy family-friendly morning of activities that can include: seeding, transplanting, composting, harvesting and more on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road.

For more information, call 760-452-8149.

Coastal Roots Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 760-452-8149.

Opening Reception: Barbara Mastro, Natural Abstractions/ Shapes of the World

The exhibition features abstracts that are comprised of color and shapes, basic to design, and vibrant landscapes. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Nov. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, email barbaraamastro@gmail.com.

Bollywood Dancing

Try out this fusion of Indian and Western dance styles on Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard in suite A102.

The cost is $45.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2h7adgU.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Take Every Wave, the Life of Laird Hamilton, The Shining and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Holiday Cabaret

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra directed by Daniel Swem will perform “Holiday Cabaret” on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr.

The concert features festive holiday selections including “Festive Sounds of Hanukah”, Dances from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”, “The Polar Express” by Silvestri and Ballard, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and more.

Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

For more information visit www.northcoastsymphony.com . The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Hands of Peace

The San Dieguito Interfaith Ministerial Association (SDIMA) presents a discussion for Hands of Peace, its interfaith youth organization, Nov. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Community Room, 131 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

A discussion will be led by Kathy Reese, of Hands of Peace's advisory board.

For more information, visit www.sdima.org .

Interfaith Thanksgiving Eve Service

The San Dieguito Interfaith Ministerial Association (SDIMA) presents the 30th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Eve Service on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena.

For more information, visit www.sdima.org.