Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Nov. 24)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2mB5mGx.

Half-price book sale

Friends of the Encinitas Library Bookstore, 540 Cornish Drive, will sell books for half off Dec. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Encinitas Library members only and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public.

For more information, call 760-944-7294.

‘On the Case with Paula Zahn’

True crime investigation show "On the Case with Paula Zahn" on Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery channel will retell the murder of Sal Ruscitti in Encinitas.

In this episode of ON THE CASE, the home of Sal Ruscitti and his family becomes the scene of a murder when Ruscitti is shot dead while answering the door. Police are stumped by this shocking crime and it happened to be Ruscitti's wife who gave police their first important lead. One of the killer's shouted "Ese es" in Spanish just before the shots were fired. The loose translation "that's him" coupled with the fact that the killers had asked for him by name convinced police the two men had come to the Ruscitti household with the express purpose of murdering the family patriarch. As police began their investigation, they quickly discovered a potential motive. Greed. Could investigators follow the trail of money that would lead them to the mastermind behind Sal Ruscitti's murder?

For more information, visit www.investigationdiscovery.com.

Heritage Tree lighting

The city designated Heritage Tree, an 86' tall towering Norfolk Island pine tree, will be covered in LED lights during the holidays, beginning Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. when the tree is lit at Moonlight Beach, 406 Fourth Street.

It was planted in 1952 by John & Peter Danforth as a Mother's Day gift for their Mother Jane.

For more information, visit www.encinitashistoricalsociety.org .

7th annual Holiday Bazaar

A variety of handcrafted items -- like pottery, glass, paintings, clothing, scarves and more -- will be on sale Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

This show will be juried by members of the San Dieguito Art Guild.

For more information, visit www.sandieguitoartguild.com.

Leucadia Small Business Saturday Nov. 25

The Leucadia 101 Main Street will hold its third annual Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 25.

On Nov. 25, shoppers can expect a festive atmosphere with special live music, an Instagram scavenger hunt, live art by Theresa Giolzetti, major in-store promotions and gifts with purchase opportunities. The first 150 customers to make a $50 purchase at a participating business will receive a free limited edition “Leucadia” print by local artist Isaac Mitchell.

Throughout the day, The Leucadia Main Street will be hosting scavenger hunts for $100 gift cards hidden throughout Leucadia. All clues will be given through Instagram, so be sure to follow @leucadia101mainstreet so you can play along.

A teenage rock band called The Elements will perform at Leucadia Plant and Floral, 1114 North Coast Highway 101, at 11 a.m. as part of the small business event. The group will play originals, as well as covers of songs from popular bands.

The goal of Small Business Saturday in Leucadia is to encourage residents to shop where they live. For full details on participating business offers, please visit www.leucadia101.com .

Cardiff Small Business Saturday Nov. 25

Rally your shopping comrades, for it's about time to celebrate your Cardiff community by visiting the small businesses that make it special.Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea is a win-win day for small businesses and shoppers. The day provides discounts, shop specials, surprise giveaways and basket draw tickets.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2j9hUQu .

Army-Navy Game

San Diego Post 416, 210 F Street, presents an Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event includes a beer garden, good, kids fun zone, tented outdoor venue and free parking.

Adult tickets include two drinks and are $35 each and $60 for two. Adult tickets with no alcohol are available for $25. Children's tickets are $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2zStOZx .

Open Mic Night

Every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, hosts open mic nights.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2hEEy2N .

West African Dance

Each week, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.

It will take place Nov. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Families Make History: Gratitude Wreaths

Use willow, paper, felt, beads and feathers to create gratitude wreaths every Saturday and Sunday in November from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, call 760-632-9711.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Loving Vincent, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.