SDA to host benefit show for Rady Children's Hospital

San Dieguito Academy's Community Performing Arts Club will host "A Whimsical Winter" variety show Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the school's Clayton E. Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

The show — which includes singing, dancing, specialty acts, guest speakers and more — will benefit Rady Children's Hospital's Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

In addition to the performances, there will also be a silent auction, raffle, comfort kits for kids, gourmet desserts, snacks and beverages.

Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. They can be purchased at seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.