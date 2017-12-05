Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 8)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2ByiwGT.

North Coast Symphony, Holiday Cabaret

The program Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, will include festive holiday selections including Festive Sounds of Hanukkah, Dances from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, A Vaughan Williams Christmas, The Polar Express by Silvestri and Ballard, Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano and more.Tickets range from $8 to $25.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AUdisk .

Garden of Lights

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience. With horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visit with Santa.The event takes place through Dec. 26 to 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $15, with children up to 2 years admitted for free.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2naC0im .

Living Wall/Vertical Garden

Learn the basics of planting a 10-inch-by-one-foot wall of succulent varieties on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.The event is open to people 18 and older. Cost ranges from $30 to $36.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Holiday Wreath Workshop

Create a beautiful, full-sized mixed-greens wreath to decorate your home for the holidays on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.Cost ranges from $50 to $60.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

LIFE Lecture: Too Few Earthquakes! What to Do?

Jean Bernard Minster, UCSD, and former Scientific Director of the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC), will review recent advances in assessing seismic risks in Southern California Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 201. The lecture will examine Professor Jordan's (USC/SCEC) characterization of the southern San Andreas fault as "Locked, Loaded, and Ready to Roll."

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Book Nook Holiday Sale

The Friends of the Library are having a massive sale Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. All books, including rare and collectible books, as well as media, will be half off the marked price. Also, enjoy a wonderful assortment of homemade baked goodies at reasonable prices. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nvA7gn.

Electronics Recycling and On-Site Paper Shredding

Recycle most electronics, including computers, printers, cell phones, laptops, TV sets, monitors, etc. free of charge Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cardiff Elementary School, 1888 Montgomery Ave. There is a small charge for microwaves and mini-fridges and paper shredding.

For more information, call 760-436-8109.

Open Studio Holiday Art Sale

You are invited to artist Rodney McCoubrey's open studio where you will find great prices on artwork made from recycled materials-from trash to treasure Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2jUsmMj.

College Football Classic: Army vs Navy

Watch the game on the big screen and enjoy a community celebration in the tented outdoor venue with free parking, kids fun zone, plus food and drink specials and fabulous raffle prizes Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 416, 210 West F Street.

Cost ranges from $15 to $60. For more information, call 760-753-5674.

Families Make History: Hand-painted Tiles

Create your own hand-painted tile using an array of art supplies and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday in December from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free weekly event, call 760-632-9711.

North Coast Singers Youth Chorus Concert

The San Diego North Coast Singers Youth Chorus 25th annual winter concert, Catch a Falling Star, will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church (170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas). Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door.

This concert promises plenty of musical variety and is the perfect way for the entire family to start the holiday season. The performance includes all four youth choruses with singers aged 8 to 18. Several guest artist instrumentalists from the La Jolla Symphony will join the choruses in performance.

For more information, www.northcoastsingers.com.

Visit with Santa

Come to downtown Encinitas and spend some quality time with Santa Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Receive a free digital photo, courtesy of Shadowcatcher Imagery.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2A96Ez6 .

Off Track Gallery Artists' Reception

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring Linda Melvin’s jewelry and Lily Pourat’s pottery on Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be an awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes for the Guild’s Annual Small Image Show. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103.

For more information, contact 760-942-3636 or pr@sandieguitoartguild.com or visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

Farm Volunteer Days

Three times a week, rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting, or harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry. The weekly event takes place at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m., Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AbUCDJ.

Family Day on the Farm

Every second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.