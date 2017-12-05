Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 8)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2ByiwGT.
North Coast Symphony, Holiday Cabaret
The program Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, will include festive holiday selections including Festive Sounds of Hanukkah, Dances from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, A Vaughan Williams Christmas, The Polar Express by Silvestri and Ballard, Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano and more.Tickets range from $8 to $25.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AUdisk .
Garden of Lights
The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience. With horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visit with Santa.The event takes place through Dec. 26 to 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $15, with children up to 2 years admitted for free.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2naC0im .
Living Wall/Vertical Garden
Learn the basics of planting a 10-inch-by-one-foot wall of succulent varieties on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.The event is open to people 18 and older. Cost ranges from $30 to $36.
For more information, call 760-402-7229.
Holiday Wreath Workshop
Create a beautiful, full-sized mixed-greens wreath to decorate your home for the holidays on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.Cost ranges from $50 to $60.
For more information, call 760-402-7229.
LIFE Lecture: Too Few Earthquakes! What to Do?
Jean Bernard Minster, UCSD, and former Scientific Director of the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC), will review recent advances in assessing seismic risks in Southern California Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 201. The lecture will examine Professor Jordan's (USC/SCEC) characterization of the southern San Andreas fault as "Locked, Loaded, and Ready to Roll."
For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
Book Nook Holiday Sale
The Friends of the Library are having a massive sale Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. All books, including rare and collectible books, as well as media, will be half off the marked price. Also, enjoy a wonderful assortment of homemade baked goodies at reasonable prices. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nvA7gn.
Electronics Recycling and On-Site Paper Shredding
Recycle most electronics, including computers, printers, cell phones, laptops, TV sets, monitors, etc. free of charge Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cardiff Elementary School, 1888 Montgomery Ave. There is a small charge for microwaves and mini-fridges and paper shredding.
For more information, call 760-436-8109.
Open Studio Holiday Art Sale
You are invited to artist Rodney McCoubrey's open studio where you will find great prices on artwork made from recycled materials-from trash to treasure Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost is free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2jUsmMj.
College Football Classic: Army vs Navy
Watch the game on the big screen and enjoy a community celebration in the tented outdoor venue with free parking, kids fun zone, plus food and drink specials and fabulous raffle prizes Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 416, 210 West F Street.
Cost ranges from $15 to $60. For more information, call 760-753-5674.
Families Make History: Hand-painted Tiles
Create your own hand-painted tile using an array of art supplies and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday in December from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free weekly event, call 760-632-9711.
North Coast Singers Youth Chorus Concert
The San Diego North Coast Singers Youth Chorus 25th annual winter concert, Catch a Falling Star, will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church (170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas). Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door.
This concert promises plenty of musical variety and is the perfect way for the entire family to start the holiday season. The performance includes all four youth choruses with singers aged 8 to 18. Several guest artist instrumentalists from the La Jolla Symphony will join the choruses in performance.
For more information, www.northcoastsingers.com.
Visit with Santa
Come to downtown Encinitas and spend some quality time with Santa Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Receive a free digital photo, courtesy of Shadowcatcher Imagery.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2A96Ez6 .
Off Track Gallery Artists' Reception
The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring Linda Melvin’s jewelry and Lily Pourat’s pottery on Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In addition, there will be an awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes for the Guild’s Annual Small Image Show. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103.
For more information, contact 760-942-3636 or pr@sandieguitoartguild.com or visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.
Farm Volunteer Days
Three times a week, rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting, or harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry. The weekly event takes place at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m., Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AbUCDJ.
Family Day on the Farm
Every second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ATYMAV .
Public Farm Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ATYMAV .
Volunteer Orientation
Learn about exciting volunteer opportunities including an overview of open positions and a mini farm tour Dec. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Dec. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ATYMAV.
Encinitas Holiday Makers Market
Come join surfing Santa and 60 of the most talented local artists and artisans offering everything from jewelry, cards, art, furniture, handbags, home decor, soap, pottery, and more Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive.
Enjoy do-it-yourself craft activities and live acoustic music. All makers will be donating a portion of their sales to chosen charities.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AYI0AZ.
Art N Soul on 101 Holiday Party
Featuring new art, jewelry and fashion, this event will collect canned food for the Community Resource Center on Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Art N Soul on 101, 633 South Coast Highway 101. The event will include live music, food, beverages, Tarot card readers and face painting. Bring canned food; proceeds benefit the Community Resource Center.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2B1BlGj.
PACThouse Players Presents Beyond Bullying
This theatre event consists of entertaining sketches, video clips and improv that draws on audience participation Dec. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard in suite 100. The goal of Beyond Bullying is to inspire teens to prevent bullying in their environments.
Bring your teens. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2inb4qv .
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Loving Vincent, Elf, Jane and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Christmas Vespers: Carols and Lullabies
Join the SDUMB Chancel Choir and Trinity Bells in their annual Christmas concert Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. The event is free and open to the public.