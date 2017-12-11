Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 15)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2B1lMOm.

Garden of Lights

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience. With horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visit with Santa.The event takes place every night, except Christmas Eve and Christmas, through Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $15, with children up to 2 years admitted for free.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2naC0im.

Come Together: Community Musician Project

Camarada invites members of the community who play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, to perform in concert along with professional musicians under the baton of Maestro Roger Kalia. To prepare participants, a sectional and rehearsal will take place. The repertoire to be performed at the concert will be Ravel's seductive Bolero & Marquez's spirited Danzon No.2.

Sectionals and Musician Development Workshop: Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Full Rehearsal: Jan. 14 from 3:45 to 5:10 p.m. Concert: Jan. 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

All events will take place at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Concert: free. Participant fee: $85.

Register Info: 619-231-3702. The program is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and Mizel Family Foundation Community Grant Program.

LIFE Foreign Film: 'Barbara'

LIFE San Elijo will host a free screening of the German film, "Barbara," Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, Room 201.

In the film, an East Berlin doctor working in 1980s Germany finds herself banished to a small country hospital for applying for an exit visa. As her lover from the West carefully plots her escape, Barbara waits patiently and avoids friendships with her colleagues-except for the hospital's head physician, who is warmly attentive to her.

For more information about this screening, with English subtitles, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Elks National Hoop Shoot

Youth ages 8 to 13 can participate in a free throw contest through the Elk's Hoop Shoot program Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Boulevard.

To RSVP for this free event, email ElksHoopShootEncinitas@gmail.com. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2jxMnvE.

Families Make History: Hand-painted Tiles

Create your own hand-painted tile using an array of art supplies and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday in December from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free weekly event, call 760-632-9711.

Visit with Santa

Come to downtown Encinitas and spend some quality time with Santa Dec. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Receive a free digital photo, courtesy of Shadowcatcher Imagery.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2A96Ez6.

Mitzvot on the Farm: The Miracle of Hanukkah

Parents of preschoolers can deepen their child's connection to nature during an interactive, multi-sensory class exploring Hanukkah on Dec. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2BAHFVI.

Public Food Forest Tour

Learn about food forestry, silvopasture, soil building, perennial planting, crops that do well in our coastal climate and more on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road.Admission is a suggested donation of $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2BAHFVI.

Chocolate Gelt Factory

Get messy at this Chocolate Gelt Factory that goes from cacao bean to chocolate coin on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Jewish Encinitas, 2059 Village Park Way.

While your chocolate hardens, learn engineering techniques to wire your own electric menorah. The cost is $18 per family.

For more information, call 760-586-6192.

Prodigy Players: Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles

Your host Candy Cane will have you singing carols, dancing with elves and even catching a couple snowflakes Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Prodigy Players is a children's theater troupe for actors ages 6 to 12 years and presents free performances twice a year.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2Au2wK6.

Concert: Classical Guitarist Alejandro Olson

Alejandro Olson will perform works by J. Dowland, J.S. Bach, D. Aguado, J. Turina as well as other luminaries of the guitar on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Tickets are $20.

For more information, call 760-978-0643.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Loving Vincent, The Florida Project, Loving Vincent and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.