Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 22)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2jWNa6G.

Garden of Lights

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience. With horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visit with Santa.The event takes place every night, except Christmas Eve and Christmas, through Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $15, with children up to 2 years admitted for free.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2naC0im .

Come Together: Community Musician Project

Camarada invites members of the community who play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, to perform in concert along with professional musicians under the baton of Maestro Roger Kalia. To prepare participants, a sectional and rehearsal will take place. The repertoire to be performed at the concert will be Ravel's seductive Bolero & Marquez's spirited Danzon No.2.

Sectionals and Musician Development Workshop: Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Full Rehearsal: Jan. 14 from 3:45 to 5:10 p.m. Concert: Jan. 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

All events will take place at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Concert: free. Participant fee: $85.

Register Info: 619-231-3702. The program is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and Mizel Family Foundation Community Grant Program.

Farm Volunteer Days

Twice a week, rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting, or harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry. The weekly event takes place at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m., and Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AbUCDJ .

Family Day on the Farm

Every second Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ATYMAV.

West African Dance

Every Friday, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.

It takes place every Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 100. Cost ranges from $13 to $15. For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Families Make History: Hand-painted Tiles

Create your own hand-painted tile using an array of art supplies and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday in December from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free weekly event, call 760-632-9711.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Florida Project, Die Hard and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

University on Wheels

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee presents University on Wheels at The Crossings, 5800 The Crossings Drive in Carlsbad, on Jan. 8at 11 a.m.

During their winter break each January, professors from Brandeis University travel the country, speaking to the members who support the Brandeis libraries, scholarships, research. This year, at a luncheon at The Crossings in Carlsbad, Professor Ryan McKittrick will discuss the American musical theater, from its roots in the nineteenth century to current Broadway hits such as ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Waitress’. Professor McKittrick teaches theater arts, dramatic literature, dramaturgy, and serves as dramaturg at the American Repertory Theater. Illustrated with scenes from famous film adaptations and clips from more recent productions, his talk promises to be most entertaining.

The cost is $55, $65, or $75 (priority seating) to benefit the BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, supporting research in neurodegenerative diseases (partly tax deductible). For information, menu choices, or reservations, call 858-309-8348. RSVP before Dec. 28.

Peter Pupping Concert

Peter Pupping and his jazz trio will perform festive jazz favorites with a Latin flavor on Dec. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ki's Restaurant, 2591 S. Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit www.kisrestaurant.com.