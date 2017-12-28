Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 29)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at ______.

Friends of the Encinitas Library Bookstore Sale

Thousands of books will be priced mostly from 25 cents to $1 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale opens early at 9 a.m. to Friends of the Encinitas Library members only.

For more information, call 760-944-7294.

First Sunday Concert

Zimbeat, a San Diego-based ensemble, recreates the dynamic music of Southern Africa at the Encinitas Library in a free concert Jan. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The group performs dances and songs rooted in tribal and popular traditions of both South Africa and Zimbabwe with a unique contemporary sound. Zimbeat’s hypnotic interlocking melodies, spirited African rhythms and dance moves combine for a highly entertaining and engaging Sunday at the library.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.