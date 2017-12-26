Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 29)

Garden of Lights

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience. With horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visit with Santa.The event takes place every night, except Christmas Eve and Christmas, through Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 to $15, with children up to 2 years admitted for free.For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2naC0im.

West African Dance

Every Friday, guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists.

It takes place every Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 100. Cost ranges from $13 to $15. For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Families Make History: Hand-painted Tiles

Create your own hand-painted tile using an array of art supplies and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday in December from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free weekly event, call 760-632-9711.

New Year's Eve Burning Bowl Event

Ring in the New Year in a free, special way on Dec. 31 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to a burning bowl event: burn what you want to release for 2017 and set your intentions for 2018.

Most of the event will take place inside, at 1613 Lake Drive, with a few minutes outside for the actual burning process. Dress warmly.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pyTPch.

New Year's Day

In observance of the holiday, the Encinitas Library, Cardiff Library, Encinitas City Hall, and Encinitas Community and Senior Center, will be closed.

Adam Hostomsky concert

Pianist Adam Hostomsky will play a free concert at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Jan. 3 from noon to 12:50 p.m.

For more information about this free event, call 760-633-2746.

Veronica May concert

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, mental health advocate and memoir author Veronica May will perform a free concert Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information, call 760-635-1000.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Loving Vincent; Lady Bird; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Farm Volunteer Days

Twice a week, rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting, or harvesting the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry. The weekly event takes place at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m., and Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2AbUCDJ.

Global Winter Wonderland

Global Winter Wonderland, an international celebration featuring the largest display of traditional Chinese lanterns outside of China — along with Cirque du Soleil-level acrobatics, 35 carnival rides, holiday-themed activities, games, and international food and shopping — is on through Jan. 7 at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium), 9449 Friars Road. Tickets $22, with discounts. www.globalwonderland.com.