Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 16)

Check out the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2haFNYU for more information.

West African Dance

San Diego West African dancer and teacher Sadie Lee brings her many years of experience to Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite 100, for a class on Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Beginners are welcome and Lee will be accompanied by fabulous percussionists. Cost is $13 and more information is available at facebook.com/EncinitasWestAfricanDance or by calling 760-402-7229.

Street Musicians Christmas concert

Musicians and singers from the community are invited to come and play or sing at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and the public is encouraged to come enjoy the music.

For more information, call 760-753-7376 or visit sdcl.org/locations_EN.html.

This Week at Art Lounge on 101

The Art of Basket Weaving (Saturday, Dec. 17): From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., award-winning basket artist Nadine Spier will host this craft class for all levels. Participants will learn how to coil a basket around an unusual stone center. The cost is $55 plus a materials fee of $37 as flexible pine needles and Irish waxed linen thread will be provided.

A Few of My Favorite Things: Paper, Paint and Pen, text edition (Sunday, Dec. 18): Instructor Kelly Kilmer will host this 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. class for all levels to learn to combine visual arts with the written word. Cost is $95.

For more information on these or other classes, visit artloungeon101.com/events or call 858-442-8666.

Encinitas Ballet: The Nutcracker

Candy canes leap through the air, giant mice do battle with toy soldiers, snowflakes dance and the Nutcracker transforms into a handsome prince in this ballet, which is choreographed to the music of Tchaikovsky.

This Encinitas Ballet performances are set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Thompson Performing Arts Center, 1 Maverick Way in Carlsbad. Cost is $25/$20 and more information is available at encinitasballet.com or 760-632-4947.

Handel’s Messiah, Bach Collegium San Diego

The complete Messiah will be performed by the world-renowned singers and orchestra on instruments from Handel’s time on Saturday, Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m.) at Saint Constantine and Saint Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave.

This is a holiday classic, featuring the beloved Hallelujah Chorus, and the cost is $20-70 at bachcollegiumsd.org/web/home.aspx or at the door.

Visit Santa Claus in downtown Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presents Santa Claus visit in The Lumberyard Courtyard, S. Coast Hwy 101 and H Street, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Receive a free digital photo of your child’s visit with Santa courtesy of Shadowcatcher Imagery (shadowcatcherimagery.com).

For more information, visit encinitas101.com/events/santa-claus.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Moonlight, A Man Called Ove, Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show Times 760-436-7469.

Families Make History: Handmade Picture Frames

Make handmade picture frames every Saturday and Sunday in December (except holidays) at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

In the mid-to-late-1850’s, gift givers ranked handmade gifts number one over those that were purchased or manufactured. The Heritage Museum invites local residents to create their own picture frame using an array of art supplies and get in a happy holiday frame of mind.

For more information, visit sdheritage.org/free-family-activities or call 760-632-9711.

An Afternoon of Music and Words

Led by Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan, local children’s book authors and pianists will share their love of stories and song at this Storytime Salon on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

Authors will read aloud passages from their books and pianists will play music inspired by the stories at this free event.

For more information, visit sdcl.org/locations_EN.html or call 760-753-7376.

Food Forest Volunteer Days

Rise and shine like a farmer and help harvest the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry every Wednesday at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

The free event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and volunteers should enter at the Ecke Road entrance.

For more information or to RSVP, visit coastalrootsfarm.org.