Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 23)

Check out the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2hPPjxe for more information.

Botanic Garden of Lights

The Botanic Garden is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience Dec. 23 and 26-30 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

From 5 to 9 p.m., celebrate the season with horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visits with Santa.

Cost is $15, $10, $5 and free for kids ages 0-2. Active Military and their families also get in free on select dates. For more information, call 760-436-3036 or visit sdbgarden.org/lights.htm.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Loving, Die Hard, Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show Times 760-436-7469.

Families Make History: Handmade Picture Frames

Make handmade picture frames every Saturday and Sunday in December (except holidays) at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

In the mid-to-late-1850’s, gift givers ranked handmade gifts number one over those that were purchased or manufactured. The Heritage Museum invites local residents to create their own picture frame using an array of art supplies and get in a happy holiday frame of mind.

For more information, visit sdheritage.org/free-family-activities or call 760-632-9711.

Wednesdays@Noon: Tibetan Bowls

On Wednesday, Dec. 28 this free event runs from from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Diane Mandle utilizes Tibetan sacred sound instruments to create rising and falling waves of harmonic sound to awaken body, mind and spirit. Mandle is an internationally known sound healer, teacher, recording artist and author, as well as a frequent presenter at the Deepak Chopra Center, the Golden Door and Rancho la Puerta.

For more information, visit tibetanbowlschool.com or call 760-633-2746.

Songwriting and performance lessons and open mic

On Wednesday, Dec. 28 at The Studio Encinitas, 1057 S. Coast Highway 101, Caitlin Evanson will give songwriting lessons and performance coaching from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The classes will be followed by an open mic for all ages, hosted by local singer/songwriter Kennady Tracy, beginning at 6 p.m. (sign-ups at 5:45 p.m.). Each slot is 10 minutes or the duration of two songs and there will be refreshments.

For more information, visit thestudioencinitas.com.

Country Western dance lessons

Christy Johnson teaches the Two Step, Cowboy Cha Cha, Cowboy Waltz and 10 Step on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Highway 101.

Cost is $5 and the class is followed by live Country music for dancing. Call 760-580-0116 or visit romanticwest.com for more information.

Food Forest Volunteer Days

Rise and shine like a farmer and help harvest the crop for donation to a local Encinitas food pantry every Wednesday at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

The free event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and volunteers should enter at the Ecke Road entrance.

For more information or to RSVP, visit coastalrootsfarm.org.

West African Dance

Los Angeles choreographer, Kara Mack will teach Mash Up, a funky rendition of Southern marching drumline dance at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite 100, on Friday, Dec. 30.

Accompanied by kicking percussionists playing the rhythms, Mack will teach classes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Community members are invited to take one or both high energy workouts. Cost is $15 or $25 and more information is available at facebook.com/EncinitasWestAfricanDance or by calling 760-402-7229.