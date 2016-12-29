Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Dec. 30)

West African DanceKara Mack, a Los Angeles-based choreographer, will teach West African dance lessons from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30. at Dance North County Studio.

Classes at the studio, at 535 Encinitas Blvd. Ste. 100 in Encinitas, include Mash Up, a rendition of Southern marching drumline dance, accompanied by percussionists playing the rhythms.

The cost for the classes are $15 for one or $25 for both.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

New Year’s Eve Senior Dance

The Credit Union will perform live music at the Encinitas Senior Center to celebrate the new year.

There will also be refreshments and giveaways at the event, which will take place at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas from 2 to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10.

For more information, call 760-943-2250.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tickets: $10, $9 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show Times 760-436-7469.

Jewish Film Festival Preview

The Chofit Group of Hadassah presents its 2017 San Diego Jewish Film Festival preview on Jan. 11 at Seacrest Village, 211 Saxony Road in Encinitas.

The free meeting, which will take place from 6:45 to 9 p.m., will include viewings of film trailers and discussions of featured films.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information and to reserve your spot, contact Joyce Gerber at 619-630-9186.

Botanic Garden of Lights

The Botanic Garden is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience one last night, Dec. 30 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Cost is $15, $10, $5 and free for kids ages 0-2.

For more information, call 760-436-3036 or visit sdbgarden.org/lights.htm.

Families Make History: Handmade Picture Frames

Make handmade picture frames every Saturday and Sunday in December (except holidays) at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

In the mid-to-late-1850’s, gift givers ranked handmade gifts number one over those that were purchased or manufactured. The Heritage Museum invites local residents to create their own picture frame using an array of art supplies and get in a happy holiday frame of mind.

For more information, visit sdheritage.org/free-family-activities or call 760-632-9711.