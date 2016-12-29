Pets on Parade event raises $1,545

Pets and their owners had a day of fun and raised $1,545 in Carlsbad on Dec. 11 at the Carlsbad Village Association’s annual Pets on Parade event.

The event, which benefited Wagging Dog Rescue and took place at the Carlsbad Village in downtown Carlsbad, included professional pet photos, vendors, raffle prizes, a silent auction and group photo in front of the Christmas tree. Santa also led a parade through the Village.

“Bringing together Santa, pet vendors, and hundreds of dog enthusiasts, is always a special time,” Christine Davis, Program Manager for the Carlsbad Village Association said in a news release. “We are grateful to all who came out in support of this great charity event to raise money to help Wagging Dog Rescue with foster care, medical bills, food and supplies for their dogs as they wait for forever homes.”