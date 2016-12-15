Future of Harbaugh Seaside Trails to be discussed at open house

The San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy is hosting an open house to feature the future of Harbaugh Seaside Trails. The public is invited to join the conservancy for what will be a celebration of conserved coastal open space land and scenic views on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Solana Beach City Hall, 635 S. Coast Highway 101.

Enjoy festive morning refreshments and learn about upcoming proposed plans for the restoration of Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Design sketches will be available showing proposed property plans that the Harbaugh Seaside Trails committee and environmental design consultants have been working on, and the public will be invited to share thoughts and questions.

The event also celebrates community supporters of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy on the eve of its 30th Anniversary in 2017.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit sanelijo.org/seasidetrails.