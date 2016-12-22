EACEA launches donor wall at Pacific View site

As part of an overall fundraising plan that honors early adopters and Pacific View School’s “First Responders,” the Encinitas Art Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA) has launched its inaugural Donor Recognition Wall.

The EACEA is working to turn the Pacific View site, which the city purchased in 2013, into a thriving community arts and ecology center.

The “Class Of 2016” Donor Wall will be made up of 100 titles, each costing a $250 donation (limit two per donor). The deadline to send funds for a donor tile is midnight on Dec. 31. Funds generated by the Class of 2016 will go towards EACEA’s operating expenses to continue efforts to rehabilitate and transform Pacific View, according to a news release.

All donations are tax deductible.

Each 4” x 8” tile will be made from a handsome durable material such as granite or hardwood and engraved with the donor’s name and approximately 16 words of text. The text is of the donor’s choosing and could be a dedication to a loved one or favorite group or institution; an aspirational thought for Pacific View’s past, present and future; a favorite saying or inspirational phrase; or anything deemed appropriate.

After funds are collected each donor will be sent a form, either online or mailed, asking for the donor’s name and text. All spellings and text will be confirmed before engraving. Once installed in a prominent school location in early 2017, all donors will be invited to join in a dedication celebration at Pacific View School.

“The Class of 2016 wall will celebrate Encinitas residents, former alumni and Pacific View supporters as the first ‘class’ since the school’s closing in 2003,” EACEA board member Steve Barilotti said in the release. “It will also honor the vision of Encinitas’ founders who gifted the land to the children of Encinitas and built the original one-room schoolhouse in 1883. Sales have been brisk and we are confident of an early sell-out of these initial 100, proving just how much this community wants this special place to happen.”

Those interested in purchasing a tile can see concept drawings by going to eacea.org and clicking the “Class of 2016 Donor Wall” page. A credit or debit card is required, but other forms of payment can be arranged by contacting eacealliance@gmail.com.

— Submitted press release