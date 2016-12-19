Comedian Rachel Bloom to appear at La Paloma

After having to cancel an earlier show due to illness, Rachel Bloom has re-scheduled her performance at Encinitas’ historic La Paloma Stage for Jan. 14.

The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, with sponsorship from the Leightag Foundation, presents the comedy and musical satire show from Bloom, a comedian who recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the quirky musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which airs on CW.

Well known for her risqué comedy music videos on YouTube under the name “Racheldoesstuff,” Bloom’s channel currently has over 70,000 subscribers, according to a news release.

Her first Internet music video went viral in 2010, winning Bloom numerous awards and notoriety, and she has written and starred in two live musical sketch comedy shows which have toured in L.A. and New York: “Bloom is a Triple Threat!!!” and “Sing Out, Louise.”

Bloom also has written, voiced characters and starred in numerous TV shows and released two albums, “Please Love Me” and “Suck It, Christmas.!!!” (A Chanukah Album).

Tickets for the La Paloma performance cost $20/$25 and are available by calling the JCC Box Office at 858-362-1348 or by visiting tickets.lfjcc.org. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.