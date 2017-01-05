Jan. 5: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

San Dieguito Academy stumbled into the Under Armour Holiday Classic with a losing record.

They left with a trophy. The Mustangs defeated Moreno Valley 61-46 in the Mayors Division championship game of the at La Jolla Country Day on Dec. 30.

James Bert scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs and Travis Snider scored 10 points. James Bert scored 13 points and Ron Arbib scored 12 points in a 59-50 victory over Santa Clara on Dec. 28.

The Mustangs defeated Fallbrook 62-61 in a tournament semifinal on Dec. 29.

The Mustangs went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 7-8.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland 66-45 in the fifth-place game of the Under Armour Holiday Classic’s National Division at Torrey Pines High on Dec. 30.

Ethan Esposito and Hayden Helfrich each scored 16 points to lead the Falcons.

Jacob Gilliam scored nine points and had 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Bryce Pope scored 10 points.

The Falcons went 5-1 in the tournament.

They defeated La Jolla Country Day 71-61 in the tournament opener on Dec. 27 as Gilliam led the Falcons with 22 points and Helfrich scored 18 points.

The Falcons defeated Fairfax of Los Angeles 64-51 the next day as Gilliam scored 25 points.

Torrey Pines experienced a 73-44 loss to St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) on Dec. 28, but bounced back the next day with a 64-50 win against Orange Lutheran in which Helfrich scored 23 points and Gilliam scored 16 points.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 12-3.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla Country Day 76-70 in a National Division game Dec. 30.

Brandon McCoy scored 18 points to lead the Dons and Zachary Green and Dallas Cunningham each scored 16 points.

Christian Moore scored 14 points and Jack Maguire scored 11 points.

The Dons went 2-2 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 4-7.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Sonora 65-62 in the championship game of the Senators Division at Santa Fe Christian on Dec. 30.

Owen Aschieris scored 26 points in defeat for the Eagles.

The Eagles went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 10-3.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas) 54-49 in the third place game of the Under Armour Holiday Classic’s Senators Division.

Drew Mead and Christian Gallagher each scored 13 points to lead the Mavericks and Logan Wazny scored 10 points.

The Mavericks went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 11-3.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Aliso Niguel 69-63 in a consolation championship game of the Governors Division.

M.J. Metz scored 23 points to lead the Ravens. Tyler Elsom scored 17 points and Ryan Michaels scored 16 points. Aaron Acosta added 11 points.

The Ravens went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 8-2.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated O’Connor (Phoenix, Ariz.) 57-46 in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic Black Division championship game on Dec. 30.

Emma Dudley scored 26 points and Ashley Kowack scored 22 points to lead the Eagles.

Anna Bliss scored three points and had 14 rebounds.

The Eagles lost the tournament opener, 55-45 in overtime to West Hills on Dec. 27.

Dudley scored 18 points and Kowack and Shannon Sanmillian each scored 11 points.

The Eagles bounced back the next day for a 47-32 victory over El Toro of Lake Forest in which Kowack scored 15 points and Dudley scored 14 points.

The Eagles defeated Culver City 41-32 on Dec. 29 as Sanmillian scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds.

Dudley scored 13 points and Kowack scored 11 points.

The Eagles went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved to 10-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Del Norte 55-44 in an ABA Division game on Dec. 30.

Rachel Shen scored 22 points and had eight steals to lead the Falcons.

Angelina Rogue scored 15 points and had nine rebounds.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 53-32 victory over San Dimas on Dec. 27 in which Roque scored 18 points and Meghan Voss scored 15 points.

Shen scored 33 points to lead the Falcons to a 62-54 victory over Oceanside on Dec. 28.

The Falcons lost to Hanks (El Paso, Texas) 48-45 on Dec. 30.

Shen scored 22 points and Roque scored 15 points.

The Falcons went 3-1 in the tournament as they improved their overall record for the season to 6-3.