Inclusive Wildcat Band plays Winter Concert

The Ada Harris Elementary Wildcat Band performed its Winter Concert on Dec. 8 for a packed house at the Ada Harris Auditorium.

Directed by Catherine Gold, the Beginning and Advanced Ensembles played holiday music and a variety of other styles.

The Wildcat Band is a traditional concert band made up of approximately 130 players (over 30 percent of the eligible student body) who perform on the woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Beginning Ensemble members are mostly fourth graders who only began playing their instruments in October, while the Advanced Ensemble is made up of fifth and sixth graders.

Funded in part by the city of Encinitas/Mizel Family Foundation Community Grant Program, the Wildcat Band provides the opportunity for a high-quality instrumental music education to all interested students regardless of financial contribution, including 11 students on full scholarship.

For more information on the program, visit cardiffschools.com/Domain/22.