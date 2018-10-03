Art, science, fashion mix and mingle at Lux Art Institute in Encinitas

With the advent of their new executive director, Kathleen Stoughton, the folks at Lux Art Institute in Encinitas are swinging into their 12th season in style. Starting out with L.A.-based artist-in-residence Lia Halloran and her art-meets-science cyanotypes in the Artist Pavilion and local artist Becky Robbins' appealing mind-map paintings in the Education Pavilion, they'll go on to hosting three days of Fashion Week San Diego events Oct. 12-14.

For 12 years, Stoughton was Director of the University Art Gallery at UC San Diego, where she started an international artist-in-residence program and taught Curatorial Practice. Before that, she was professor and art gallery director at Mesa College, where she founded San Diego's first Museum Studies program.

"I love working with artists," she said. "And it's so stimulating to be at Lux, a teaching institute that promotes lifelong learning."

Coming Nov. 17, Brooklyn-based Rachel Mica Weiss will be Season 12's next artist-in residence. Working with weaving techniques, she brings her versions of the outdoors inside, and will create an installation re-interpreting Lux's landscape during her month-long stay here.

Which brings us to 2019. In January, there will be another Brooklynite, Kennedy Yanko, whose sculptures combine paint and recycled metals. In April, Japanese-born, So Cal-based Minoru Ohira will create very different sculptures from recycled wood, glass and slate. In June, Baltimore-based Carolyn Case, known for her colorfully enigmatic paintings influenced by her travels in Japan, India and Iran, will be closing out the season with her East-meets-West sensibility.

And all season long, there will be California artists featured in the Education Pavilion, along with special community events and classes for kids and adults.

"Lux has been one of San Diego's best-kept secrets," Stoughton said. "I want to get the word out, to San Diego, and beyond."

• IF YOU GO: Lux Art Institute, is open 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at 1550 South El Camino Real, Encinitas. (760) 436-6611. luxartinstitute.org See Halloran's cyanotypes in the Artist Pavilion through Nov. 3. Meet the artist through Oct. 6. See Becky Robbins' paintings in the Education Pavilion through Oct. 6. Fashion Week San Diego events Oct. 12-14 with schedule at fashionweeksd.com

Courtesy Artist-in-Residence Lia Halloran with one of her celestial cyanotypes, on view through Nov. 3. Artist-in-Residence Lia Halloran with one of her celestial cyanotypes, on view through Nov. 3. (Courtesy)