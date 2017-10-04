Third annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad Oct. 14-15

The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the third annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival, including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs.

Innovative contemporary, traditional, modern and Southwest works of art will be on display for the individual or corporate collector. Dozens of talented artists will present their unique work in acrylic, collage, etchings, mixed media, oils, pencil, watercolors, digital and traditional photography.

Event location: The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com; 760-479-0166.