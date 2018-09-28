Public art unveiling Oct. 6 set for K Street Parkway

The first piece of public art in the City of Encinitas’ new Sculpture Installation Program has been installed at the K Street Parkway, located at 1134 S. Coast Hwy. Encinitas, 92024, on the corner of Hwy. 101 and K Street in downtown Encinitas. The program calls for a series of sculptures on pedestals to be installed in the five communities of Encinitas, for up to two years each, then new sculptures will be installed.

The public art at K Street Parkway is titled, Orpheus, and is a soaring 22’ tall kinetic sculpture made from titanium and stainless steel by renowned Encinitas artist Jeffery Laudenslager. Propelled by air and wind currents, the sculpture creates unlimited shapes and forms.

“It is truly a stunning piece as a gateway to our community,” said Commission for the Arts member Deanne Sabeck. Laudenslager has loaned the sculpture to the city for one year.

The public is invited to attend an unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Special guests include Laudenslager, representatives from Encinitas Friends of the Arts and its donors, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, and City Council members.

All project costs for the K Street Parkway sculpture, including the installation of a permanent concrete pedestal, were funded by Encinitas Friends of the Arts, its donors, donations received in memory of Florence Frischer, and a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the County of San Diego. Generous in-kind support was provided by Qualls Engineering. For more information on the project, please visit: www.encinitasarts.org