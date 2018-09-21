Encinitas CERT to present ‘Are You Ready?’ program Sept. 25

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., the Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will present the two-hour disaster preparedness program “Are You Ready” at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Drive.
The free program is tailored to address disasters that are likely to affect Encinitas. Detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes will be discussed with the goal of minimizing the effects on families and homes. Materials will be provided that outline the supplies needed to support you and your family’s needs for up to 72 hours. Home Disaster Preparedness Starter Kits will be available at a reduced price during the training session. Please email RSVP to ayr@enccert.org. Due to limited space, people are encouraged to sign up early. To learn more about Encinitas CERT, visit www.enccert.org.