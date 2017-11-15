Nov. 16: Event briefs

Title Wave books sale

Friends of Solana Beach Library will have a 50 percent off book sale Nov. 17-18 in the Title Wave bookstore inside the Solana Beach Library. All genres of books, including children’s books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles, will be available. There will also be a shelf with 10 for $1 books.

All proceeds from the sale will support community programs at the Solana Beach Library, which is located at 157 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach. Learn more by going to friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

Community invited to to cheer on Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers Nov. 17

The Del Mar Village Association is assembling a crowd of well-wishers for the anticipated 2,000 walkers that will pass through the heart of the Del Mar Village on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. as part of the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk. This cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, business owners and community residents line the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey while handing out water, goodies and collectable commemorative buttons.

Anyone interested in being a part of this fun and inspirational cheering station is encouraged to dress in pink and come to Del Mar Village just south of 15th street on Camino Del Mar (Highway 101) between 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. The DMVA is accepting bottled water donations prior to the event day and seeking volunteers to arrive early to help decorate the route in pink. For more information about this Del Mar Village event, go to visitdelmarvillage.com/breast-cancer-cheering-station/

Email: info@visitdelmarvillage.com, call (858) 735-3650 or stop by the Del Mar Village Community & Visitor Center, 1104 Camino Del Mar Suite #1, Del Mar, CA 92014.

For more information about the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, visit the3day.org

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting set for Nov. 18

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. An informative presentation will be made by a member of the San Diego Fern Society. Meetings take place in members’ homes and newcomers are always welcome.

Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

Bipolar support group to meet Nov. 21 in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome.

Parking is validated for the underground garage.

For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Art exhibit at Solana Beach Library

San Diego Plein Air Painters Meetup Group is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an exhibit at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave (858-755-1404). The artists’ latest works will be on display now through Dec. 30, with a public reception Saturday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m. There will be light refreshments, discussion with the artists, and a painting demonstration by artist Robert Matheson. To learn more about the group, visit meetup.com/painter-86/

SB Civic and Historical Society Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society’s major fundraiser, its Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the La Colonia Community Center. The center will be transformed into a wonderland of creative and beautiful holiday décor and gift items. There will be a number of restored antique quilts as well as a variety of antique linens offered for sale. Proceeds fund the organization’s many civic projects such as city beautification, college scholarship for local youth, the Heritage House history program for local third graders and more.

The popular outdoor “Coffee With Friends Cafe” will return as an inviting spot to sit and have a relaxing visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying a free coffee with a delicious purchase from the Bake Sale. The event will open at 9 a.m. sharp. Address: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

‘Travels in Scotland’ exhibit at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries

The exhibit “Travels in Scotland” with photographer Jim Richardson, opens 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St., La Jolla. Guests will partake in a discussion of Scottish travels, fine art and whiskey tasting. RSVP: (619) 568-6790 or ttillack@natgeofineart.com. lajolla@natgeofineart.com and jimrichardsonphotography.com

Village Church Alternative Christmas Market

San Diegans will have a unique chance to broaden their gift giving during the holiday season by attending the Alternative Christmas Market held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Nov. 19. Shoppers can choose from a wide array of gifts designed to change the lives of the less fortunate -- a $25 donation buys a backpack filled with school supplies for a child in Syria. Last year, participants in the Market helped to raise more than $100,000 for two dozen local and global charities that partner with the church on a regular basis. All of the money raised goes directly to mission partners, including Care House serving San Diego’s homeless children, Amor Ministries that builds homes for Mexico’s poorest families and the Outreach Foundation, which works with local churches to develop schools and expand education in several communities throughout Kenya.

Shoppers will receive cards that describe each contribution. An online catalogue of items can be found at villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market. The Alternative Christmas Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the Village Church Fellowship Center, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067. For more information, call 858-756-2441 or stop by the church patio on Sunday mornings through Dec. 31.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.