A celebration of music, surfing and charity once again hit the sands of Moonlight Beach on June 30 when the rock band Switchfoot presented the 14th annual Bro-Am.

The event included surf contests, live music and vendors that raise funds for five youth-based charities: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, StandUp for Kids and VH1 Save the Music. Visit www.broam.org