Leucadia 101 and The 101 Artists’ Colony presented the 2017 Arts Alive Banner Unveiling March 5 at The Leichtag Commons, Barn 2, in Encinitas.

Each year the Arts Alive Encinitas exhibit features 101 local artist creations in a display of color on the lamp posts along a 6-mile stretch of historic Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia, Encinitas and Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Visit www.leucadia101.com/arts-alive/