For the 60th year, Encinitas kicked off the holiday season with the 2017 Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Lazy Acres Natural Market on Dec. 2. Thousands of people participated in the event on floats, on foot, in cars, and marching in bands while tens of thousands cheered them along the parade route along Coast Highway 101. The nighttime parade theme for 2017 was “Celebrating the Arts!” Parade Grand Marshall Danny Salzhandler led the nearly 100 parade entries down historic Highway 101. The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee named Salzhandler as Grand Marshal in recognition to his dedication to the arts community and for all the good he does in Encinitas.