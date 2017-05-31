2017 Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day Ceremony was held May 29 at the San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, in front of the historical American Legion building in downtown Encinitas.

Colors were provided by the USMC MLG HQ Battalion of Camp Pendleton. A compliment of MCAS 3rd Marine MAW musicians and numerous bag pipe players from The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, San Diego Firefighters Emerald Society and The Nice Guys of San Diego were in attendance. Local resident and national country recording artist Amy Scruggs sang the National Anthem. The event also included more music and a luncheon.